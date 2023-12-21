Dunki Day 1 box office collection: SRK movie expected to perform well

Dunki , the most anticipated movie of Shah Rukh Khan, was finally released in theatres today. Fans gathered outside theatres in large numbers to watch the first-day first show of the movie. The craze for the SRK movie continues, and it could be seen through advance booking of Dunki. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, SRK movie has collected Rs 15.41 crore by advance booking for Day 1.

The overall collection of the movie will surely be hampered by Prabhash-starrer Salaar, which will be released tomorrow. It is interesting to watch how both movies will perform at the box office with intense competition.

Dunki Day 1 box office collection Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki hits theatres today, December 21, 2023, and the movie has garnered a positive response from fans as of now. According to Sacnilk, the movie is expected to earn over Rs 30 crore on opening day, this number is very low as compared to Shah Rukh Khan's previous releases, Pathaan and Jawaan.

Pathaan collected around Rs 56 crore net in India on Day 1 and Jawan created a record and became the highest opening day collection movie in the history of Indian Cinema.

SRK is in full form this year, and his eyes are on giving another blockbuster before the end of this year.

Fans reaction on Twitter Fans are sharing their positive reaction on Twitter after watching the first show of the movie. Currently, #ShahRukhKhan is trending on Twitter with another hashtag, #Rajkumarhirani, where people are sharing their responses.

One of the users wrote, "It's not a Blockbuster, it's a Mega Blockbuster Movie, #ShahRukhKhan?"? Character is literally Blow your Mind, And Story is Top level, A Must watch. 1000cr loading."

Another wrote, "Best film of @RajkumarHirani till date #Dunki morning show review People's got emotional while watching it MASTERPIECE."

One of the SRK fans wrote. "#Dunki is going to be remembered for many many years. A remarkable masterpiece for glorious Indian Cinema. Hat's off to @iamsrk & @RajkumarHirani."