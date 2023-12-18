Home / Entertainment / Salaar Day 1 advance booking: Prabhas' movie has collected over 4 cr so far

Salaar Day 1 advance booking: Prabhas' movie has collected over 4 cr so far

Prabhas' Salaar is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, and it is set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. Here's all you need to know about it

Salaar Movie
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire’ is all set to release in theatres on December 22, 2023. The movie is expected to make it big at the box office as the trailer of the movie set the stage on fire. 

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has sold 1,76,769 tickets so far, collecting over Rs 4.29 crore as of now for the opening day. The movie has sold the most number of tickets (95,354) in the Telugu language worth 2.5 crores, followed by Malayalam with 47,922 tickets worth Rs 71 lakh, and sold only 59 tickets in Hindi language worth Rs 33,000. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In case of occupancy, Vadodara, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Gandhinagar have the highest occupancy. 

Salaar movie is going to release a day after SRK's Dunki, i.e., December 22, 2023. 

Salaar Day 1: Advance Booking
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie so far has collected around 4.29 crore as of now through advance booking for opening day. 

Prabhas has a lot of expectations from Salaar as his last few movies failed to perform at the box office, like Aadipurush, Radhe Shyam and Saaho.

The movie was made with a budget of Rs 400 crore and its running time is 175 minutes.


The movie has received A (Adults only) certification from the Central Board of Film Certification due to its intense action sequence. The makers were expecting U/A (parental guidance) certification, but they are not ready to make any changes.  The movie will be released with a Telugu version along with a dubbed version in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. 

Salaar has postponed its release date several times. It was earlier expected to be released in April last year, but KGF 2 was scheduled to release at that time. The movie was about to be released during the second quarter of 2023 but again postponed to release in September 2023. Now, the movie is finally going to hit theatres on December 22, 2023.

Salaar movie cast
Along with Prabhas, the movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Hassan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy Ramachandra Raju and Madhu Guruswamy in pivotal roles. 

Also Read

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer launched; movie release set for December 21

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Dunki advance booking to begin tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Dunki Advance Booking Day 1: SRK's movie pre-booking sale to cross 5 crore

Dunki trailer out: SRK-Hirani's comedy-drama all set to entertain audience

Dunki Advance Booking Day 1: SRK's movie pre-booking sale to cross 5 crore

Animal crosses Rs 800 cr milestone at worldwide box office in 16 days

Animal: Looking into the mirror

Rana Daggubati's first look of 'Rakshasa Raja' is out on his 39th b'day

Top 5 Christmas movies of 2023 to watch this winter with your family

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Box OfficeMovie ticketsBest moviesHindi movies

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

Technology News

Apple AirPods, Watches, and iPads set to get major changes in 2024: Report

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Schools, colleges shut in Tamil Nadu today due to extreme heavy rainfall

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Pakistan after being poisoned: Reports

Economy News

NPS added 19% fewer fresh corporate subscribers in first half of FY24

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story