Home / Entertainment / Animal crosses Rs 800 cr milestone at worldwide box office in 16 days

Animal crosses Rs 800 cr milestone at worldwide box office in 16 days

The action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

T-Series, one of the production houses behind "Animal", shared the movie's latest box office figures on its official X page.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

"Animal", starring Ranbir Kapoor, has earned Rs 817.36 crore gross at the global box office within 16 days of its release, the makers on Sunday said.

The action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

T-Series, one of the production houses behind "Animal", shared the movie's latest box office figures on its official X page.

"#Animal remains invictus at the Box Office," the banner captioned the post, adding that the movie raised Rs 817.36 crore in worldwide gross collections in 16 days.

The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Despite its successful run in theatres, "Animal" has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its misogynistic and graphically violent narrative.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures.

Also Read

Animal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir's movie continues to roar

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir storm hits Indian box office

Animal Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir's movie to cross 400 crore mark

Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranbir's movie close to 800 crore mark

Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir's movie soon to cross Rs 500 cr

Animal: Looking into the mirror

Rana Daggubati's first look of 'Rakshasa Raja' is out on his 39th b'day

Top 5 Christmas movies of 2023 to watch this winter with your family

Dunki advance booking to begin tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Shah Rukh Khan visits Shirdi with daughter Suhana ahead of Dunki release

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ranbir KapoorBox officeBollywoodmovies

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story