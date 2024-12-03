Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Shalini Passi to enter Bigg Boss 18

Delhi-based socialite and connoisseur Shalini Passi is preparing to compete as a wild card on Bigg Boss 18 after bringing glitz and drama to Netflix's Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives, according to the Times of India.

After Splitsvilla star Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Rathee, internet sensations Edin Rose and Yamini Malhotra, and recently evicted Aditi Mistry, she will become the sixth wild card contestant of the season. It is anticipated that Shalini's arrival in the house will provide sophistication and spice, which have been lacking from this season of the reality show.

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini is a socialite and art connoisseur from Delhi who is well-known for her unique style and distinctive personality. She gained popularity with the Netflix’s reality show, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 2. She founded the Shalini Passi Art and MASH India and is a philanthropist. Passi has a son named Robin and is married to businessman Sanjay Passi.

Shalini Passi to enter Bigg Boss 18?

According to the article, Shalini will soon appear on Bigg Boss , though it is not known if she'll be a contestant or a guest. "Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes. Her entry is sure to bring a mix of glamour, intrigue, and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamics and intensifying the ongoing drama," according to a show insider.

Her arrival is certain to bring the current relationships and heighten the present drama by bringing a blend of glitz, mystery, and unpredictability to the house. As of now, Shalini has not responded to this on social media.

The dynamics of Bigg Boss 18

During the Weekend Ka Vaar program, Salman Khan asked Shilpa Shirodkar about her objectives and her relationship with Karan Veer Mehra, who was allegedly a close friend. But she frequently chose his rivals over him as a result of her actions. She surprised everyone by nominating Karan a few weeks ago.

Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi were the five wildcard competitors added to Bigg Boss 18 this season. Alongside them are Rajat Dalal, Shutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Sara Arfeen Khan, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and Tajinder Bagga. Now it is interesting to see how Shalini will fit into the show and how her presence will affect the current dynamics.