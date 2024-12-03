Pushpa 2 Day 1 advance booking crosses Rs 50 cr mark, 1 mn tickets sold

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 has already started raking in millions even before hitting the theatres. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted Rs 50 crore worldwide through advance bookings. The Sukumar-directed movie is all set for theatrical release on December 5.

The movie has sold around 1 million tickets which will witness a further surge in the next couple of days. The much-awaited movie will be released in multiple languages in multiple formats.

The Pushpa 2 advance booking tickets are available on BookMyShow. It has sold around 11,46,954 tickets so far.

The pre-sales of Pushpa 2 in India is Rs 35.7 crore (nett) if blocked seats are added the number will surge to 50 crore. The Pushpa 2 advance booking number will further surge as more seats are likely to open today across the globe.

The highest number of pre-sales is minted by the 2D Telugu version contributing Rs 17.16 crore. The Hindi version comes at the second position minting Rs 12 crore in pre-sales.

Tamil and Malayalam versions minted Rs 82.4 lakh and Rs 1.02 crore, respectively.

Pushpa 2 could cross Rs 250 to 275 crore on Day 1

The anticipation for the movie is sky-high across the country. While talking to India Today Digital, trade analyst Ramesh Bala, mentioned that the movie is likely to gross Rs 250 to 275 crore worldwide on opening day and will cross Rs 100 crore with higher ticket prices and premiere shows in Telugu states.

According to reports, the movie is made with a budget of Rs 400 crore. Trade analysts believe that the movie will set new benchmarks as surpassing Rukh's Jawan and Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.

Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

Pushpa 2 is a sequel to the Telugu action-drama movie Pushpa: The Rise.