Latest OTT releases this week: Here are the top 5 movies to watch

Another entertaining week is waiting for all the movie lovers. Some of the top movies are going to deliver a complete package of entertainment on OTT platforms.

There are many OTT platforms available, like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, etc. You can leverage these platforms for your entertainment, as some of the most anticipated movies are going to be released this week.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Top 5 OTT releases this week Indian Police Force Indian Police Force is an action thriller series featuring Siddharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the key roles. Rohit Shetty will mark his directorial debut with a 7 episode series. It is also the first OTT movie of Siddharth Malhotra. The movie shows the bravery of the Indian Police against the backdrop of crime and justice.

Release date: January 19, 2024

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Marvels

The Marvels is an American superhero movie which is based on Marvel comics. The movie is a sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) and Ms Marvel (2022). This is the 33rd movie of Marvel Cinematic Universe and it is directed by Nia DaCosta. The movie was released in theatres on November 7, 2023 (Las Vegas) and November 10, 2023 (United States). It is one of the most awaited movies which has been released on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Release date: January 16, 2024

Where to watch: Prime Video and Apple TV+

Kubra

Kubra is a Turkish drama thriller movie which tells the story of Gokhan Ahinolu, whose ordinary life turned upside down after receiving an enigmatic message from an unknown titular entity. Initially, sceptical Gokhan's curiosity is piqued when these cryptic communications gradually intertwine with his reality, which puts him on the path of transformation and self-discovery.

Release date: January 18, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Cristobal Balenciaga

It is a biographical drama series based on the extraordinary journey of an iconic Spanish fashion designer. From its humble beginnings in the town of Getaria to become a revered figure in global haute couture, the series chronicles Balenciaga's rise to the peak of the fashion world. Alberto San Juan plays the titular character in the series.

Release date: January 19

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Sixty Minutes

A high-stakes action, drama and sports film, Sixty Minutes follows MMA fighter Octavio 'Ox' Rodriguez, who faces a tough choice of attending his daughter's birthday party rather than his match or losing custody forever. Octavio made the decision to ditch the crucial role for her and that triggered a chain of events involving the MMA's underworld's dangerous figures.

Release date: January 19

Where to watch: Netflix