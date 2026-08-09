India next step in HYBE's global expansion: India CEO Damien Woochang Lee

As one of the fastest growing and most culturally dynamic music ecosystems in the world, India felt like the natural next step in the global expansion of HYBE, which is home to popular K-pop artist group BTS, says its India CEO Damien Woochang Lee.

Apart from BTS, the entertainment giant also has internationally popular groups such as Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Le Sserafim on its roaster and is now looking to find musical talent from beyond Korean shores. The company has expanded its presence across Japan, the United States, China and Mexico.

Lee, whose favourite independent Indian artists are Hanumankind, Rebel, and Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla, said HYBE's decision to establish a branch in India is rooted in their philosophy that the future of the global music industry will be shaped by diverse creative markets around the world.

"India is one of the world's fastest-growing and most culturally dynamic music ecosystems, making it a natural next step in HYBE's global expansion. The country is at a pivotal moment in the evolution of its music industry. "While Bollywood remains an important force, we're witnessing the rapid rise of independent artists, increasingly engaged fan communities, expanding live entertainment infrastructure, and accelerating digital music consumption. Together, these shifts are creating a more open, genre-fluid ecosystem with significant opportunities for innovation and long-term growth," Lee told PTI in an interview. The country's cultural and linguistic diversity gives Indian artists the potential to connect with audiences both at home and globally, he said, adding that HYBE INDIA aims to provide talent from across the country with opportunities to develop within a world-class creative ecosystem while staying rooted in their cultural identities.

"Our ambition for India is to build a music ecosystem that is designed for India's unique cultural landscape. That means creating opportunities for artists and fans to engage more deeply with music while respecting the distinct identities of different regions and communities," Lee said. Asked whether HYBE India will employ similar rigorous idol training that South Korea is known for, Lee said their goal is not to simply transplant the K-pop training model in India. "Every market is different, and India's diversity calls for an approach that is equally thoughtful and locally relevant. The artist development system that HYBE has built over the years is one of our greatest strengths, but it's important to understand that we don't believe in a one-size-fits-all approach.

"In India, that means combining HYBE's expertise in artist development, music and content production, performance training, and fan engagement with a deep understanding of India's own creative traditions and cultural context." This approach, he said, has already been refined across markets including the US, Japan, and Latin America through artists such as KATSEYE, &TEAM, aoen, and SANTOS BRAVOS. Lee discovered new artists such as Adi & Dishaan, Kayan, and Gini at the HYBE INDIA Pop-up Park event, held in May and June this year. He said the India wide audition process to find their new girl group from India has been a rewarding experience.

"From the very beginning, we were struck by both the level of interest and the quality of talent we encountered across the country... One of the biggest takeaways has been the diversity of talent. We met aspiring artists from different regions, languages, and musical backgrounds, each bringing their own unique perspective and artistic identity. "Vocalists moved seamlessly across genres, from Indian classical and Carnatic music to pop, hip-hop, and rap while dancers blended traditional forms such as Kathak and Bharatanatyam with contemporary and street dance styles. That ability to bridge tradition and modernity is something that makes Indian talent truly distinctive." Asked what motivated their decision to begin their India journey with the search for girl group, Lee said that was inspired by their research.

"Young women in their teens and twenties are among the most culturally engaged, creatively expressive, and influential audiences in India. They are shaping trends, driving conversations, and actively looking for artists they can genuinely connect with. We saw an opportunity for a new generation of female artists who reflect their experiences and aspirations," he said. "We also saw a gap between the depth of female talent and the opportunities available to nurture and showcase that talent at scale," he added. The company's goal is to create a group that young women in India can identify with, while producing music and stories that connect with audiences globally.