The trailer of Ramayana, director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, has crossed 1 billion views across digital platforms and languages in less than a week of its release, the makers announced.

According to the production team, the trailer is the first by an Indian film to achieve the milestone, reflecting strong audience interest ahead of the film's theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Ramayana locks November 6 release, setting up Godzilla: Minus Zero clash Released in multiple Indian languages as well as English, the trailer has generated widespread attention for its large-scale visual effects, mythological storytelling and star-studded cast.

About Ramayana trailer reaches 1 billion views The film, which is billed as a two-part global spectacle, promises to use state-of-the-art visuals, top-notch storytelling, and an outstanding ensemble cast to bring the timeless epic to life on an unprecedented scale. This is a remarkable accomplishment for an Indian movie and establishes a new standard for the industry. Ramayana is the first Indian movie to achieve this feat. This is only the beginning, but it represents an incredible turning point for Indian cinema on the international scene. The trailer, in both Indian and English, has garnered an incredible amount of interest and enthusiasm from viewers across the globe.