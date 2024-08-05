Indian 2 OTT release date announced; Kamal Haasan's movie on Netflix soon

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is set to be released on OTT platform Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Sunday. According to the official information, the movie will be streamed on the platform from August 9, 2024, in multiple languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie was released in theatres on July 12 and received a lukewarm response from the audience. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indian 2 OTT release The streaming platform Netflix has confirmed the release date of Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. The official Netflix Instagram page announced that Indian 2 will be streamed on the platform starting on August 9. The caption of the post reads, “Thatha varaaru, kadhara vida poraaru. (Buckle up. Indian Thatha is back to take on the system again) #Indian2 is coming to Netflix on 9 August in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Indian2OnNetflix.”

Due to a lukewarm response from the audience and critics, the makers decided to release the movie on Netflix within a month of its theatrical release. The makers even trimmed some scenes, reducing the clock version to 2 hours and 40 minutes.

"Indian 2," which hit theatres on July 12, is the long-awaited follow-up to the 1996 hit "Indian," also directed by Shankar. The sequel marks a significant reunion for Haasan and Shankar after 28 years. The film features a score by Anirudh Ravichander, while the screenplay was crafted by Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar.

Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy, who is popularly known as "Indian Thatha". This character fights against corruption using the Indian martial art of varma kalai. The music of the earlier movie was composed by AR Rahman, while the soundtrack for the sequel is composed by Anirudh.

When and Where to Watch Indian 2?

Kamal Haasan's movie is set to release on Netflix on August 9.

What is the cast of Indian 2?

The cast of Indian 2 includes Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and Jagan.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is a 2024 Indian Tamil-language vigilante action movie directed by S Shankar who also co-wrote the movie along with Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and Jagan. It is produced under the banner of Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.