Top OTT releases of August 2024: Modern Masters to Kill, check full list

August is going to be an entertaining month for all the movie geeks who love to watch movies or series on small screens. Check top OTT releases of August 2024

movies, OTT
Top OTT releases of August 2024
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
OTT platforms are a boon for movie geeks who love to binge-watch movies and series in the comfort of their homes. The viewers can enjoy movies from any genre from all across the world on their personal screens.

Hundreds of movies or series are released on different OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Jio Cinema, Disney+ Hotstar, etc. every month. If you are looking for some latest releases for August 2024, then your search ends here. Check out the top releases of this month.

Top releases of August 2024

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli

The upcoming documentary series Modern Masters based on SS Rajamouli, a director who hasn't given a single flop so far, shows the creative genius of the filmmaker. The documentary is helmed by Raghav Khanna and co-directed by Tanvi Ajinkya. Rajamouli is known for his modern blockbusters like Baahuabali, RRR and Eega.

The documentary features interviews with some of the top industry geniuses like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar as well as his close friends and colleagues including Prabhas, Jr NTR, and many others.

When to Watch: August 2, 2024
Where to Watch: Netflix

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is an upcoming Hindi-language action thriller, directed by Jayprad Desai. It was written by Kanika Dhillon and produced under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films. It is a sequel to the 2021 movie ‘Hasseen Dilruba’ starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024. 

When to Watch: August 9, 2024
Where to Watch: Netflix

Terminator Zero 

Terminator Zero is an upcoming sci-fiction action anime series developed by Mattson Tomlin. The eight-episode show was produced for Netflix by animation studio Production I.G and Skydance Television under the direction of Masahi Kudo. 

When to Watch: August 29, 2024
Where to Watch: Netflix

Munjya

Munjya is a Hindi language supernatural comedy horror movie released in theatres on June 7, 2024. Made with a budget of Rs 30 crore, the movie did phenomenal business at the box office minting Rs 131.57 crore. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, under the banner of Maddock Films, the fourth movie in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. It was the fifth-highest Hindi-grossing movie of 2024.

When to Watch: August 2024
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kill

Kill is an action thriller movie directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The movie is inspired by true events and features Lakshya with Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala and Abhishek Chauhan in pivotal roles. 

Kill first premiered on September 7, 2023, at the Toronto International Film Festival where it was a runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. Kill was theatrically released on July 5, 2024 and the movie garnered positive reviews from critics. 

When to Watch: August 2024
Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Topics :OTT servicesNetflix IndiaBest moviesHindi moviesBollywood

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

