Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Everything you need to know about Grand Finale

Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Anil Kapoor will air its final episode on Friday, featuring five finalists competing for the trophy. From legal cases involving "inappropriate content" to social media outrage after a contestant was slapped; Season 3 has faced plenty of controversies. The show’s five finalists are Sana Makbul, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. The winner of this Anil Kapoor-hosted show will get a trophy alongside a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: More about the finale evening There are rumours that the star-studded grand finale could feature surprise guest appearances and special performances. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's appearance on stage with host Anil Kapoor to promote their upcoming film Stree 2 will be the evening's highlight.

All of this season's contestants will also give amazing performances during the evening. Lovekesh showed fans some glimpse from the finale shoot after he was kicked out. The creator of the content even made it clear that he would be performing twice.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: When and where to watch?

Viewers can tune in on JioCinema at 9 pm today (August 2) to watch the finale. To watch the final episode, you will need a premium subscription. On June 21, actor Anil Kapoor became the new host of Bigg Boss OTT3 on JioCinema Premium.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Who is leading in the race?

The actress Sana Makbul is currently leading the polls, followed by rapper Naezy and actor Ranvir Shorey. Television actor Sai Ketan Rao and content maker Kritika Malik are in the last two.

Only two days before the finale, Kritika's husband Armaan Malik and content maker Lovekesh Kataria got evicted from the show during a surprising mid-week elimination.

Sana and Ranvir have been the strong competitors. Since the beginning, they have played an active part in the game.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: What is the grand prize?

The Bigg Boss OTT trophy and a whopping prize of Rs 25 lakh will be awarded to the candidate who emerges the winner. Bigg Boss OTT, spin-off of the immensely popular Bigg Boss franchise, first debuted on Voot, with producer Karan Johar as the host. For the second season, the season was later held by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. JioCinema is streaming "Bigg Boss OTT 3.”