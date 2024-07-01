Prabhas-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses Rs 500 cr mark at global box office

Director Nag Ashwin's 3D sci-fi spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD" has grossed Rs 555 crore worldwide at the box office in its opening weekend, the makers said on Monday.

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the multilingual movie features a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Previously titled "Project K", "Kalki 2898 AD" is billed as a fusion of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction and is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Vyjayanthi Movies shared the latest box office figures on its official X page



"The BIGGEST FORCES are dominating the GLOBAL BOX OFFICE, show no signs of slowing down



The film had a global release on Thursday in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

In a separate post, the banner said the Hindi version of "Kalki 2898 AD" crossed Rs 115 crore (net box office collection) in the first weekend in India.

According to Prathyangira Cinemas, which released the movie in the US, by earning $10.5 million "Kalki 2898 AD" has become the "highest grossing first weekend film in North America for any Indian film".

The movie also stars Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. It is reportedly the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history.