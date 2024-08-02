'Perfectionist. Visionary. Storyteller:' Rajamouli docu-film out on Netflix

Netflix's highly anticipated documentary on visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Modern Masters, has been released on Netflix today, on August 2, 2024.

A biographical documentary movie on SS Rajamouli, Modern Masters, celebrates the journey of RRR and Baahubali filmmaker, who has crossed the boundaries with his extraordinary movies. A new documentary depicts the epic journey of Rajamouli who hasn't delivered a single flop so far. His mastery in filmmaking is always praised by experts from all over the world.

The trailer of the documentary also shows the love of his actors to him who all bow to his greatness. Prabhas, Ram Charan and JR NTR 's acknowledge the love and dedication of Rajamouli and call him God and mad (affectionately).

Jr NTR also reveals that while shooting for the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu, he had a viral hit just before shooting.

Announcing the premiere on its social media handles, Netflix wrote “Perfectionist. Visionary. Storyteller. Watch Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli now, only on Netflix!”

Personal insights and some BTS moments

The newly released documentary Modern Masters shares some personal insights and touches upon some interesting facts related to Rajamouli’s life, such as his atheism, criticism of casteism in Baahubali, or even the depiction of romance between Shivudu and Avantika.

The documentary also features some light moments from the sets of Rajamouli's movie sets of Magadheera, Baahubali and RRR, where he could be seen enacting not just emotional scenes but action scenes as well. It also shares some quick facts about his movies like (2009) was the first Telugu film to have a visual effects supervisor in its title credits.

Going beyond discussing the scale of Rajamouli’s films, the docu-film touches upon how he understands the rules of cinema, only to break them. A case in point is a scene in Eega. The anecdote also serves to explain where Rajamouli scores over other filmmakers who aspire to match his scale and vision — in putting forth a narrative that establishes an emotional connection with the audience. The docu-film also mentioned how this film-making genius understands the rules of cinema, just to break them.

The one-hour and 14-minute long documentary is an introduction of Rajamouli's mastery of art to global audiences who acknowledge his art and craft. The documentary acknowledges the biggest film of Rajamouli' Magadheera, Eega, Baahubali and RRR. One sentence that perfectly summarises his greatness is that he hasn't directed a single flop movie so far.