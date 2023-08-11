Jailer movie: Public reaction, twitter review, social media response

The audience’s two-year-long wait to watch their favourite star Rajinikanth on the big screen finally ended yesterday. Rajinikanth's Jailer was released across the world on August 10, and the movie has gained a massive positive response and shattered several records in terms of earnings.

The movie also stars Mohanlal along with Rajinikanth, and the fans of both stars showered their love on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter.

Fans didn't miss the chance to praise the Jailer director, Nelson Dilipkumar, who collaborated with Rajinikanth for the first time.

The Jailer movie is a complete package of entertainment. It’s a black comedy-action-packed movie in which Rajinikanth is playing the titular role of the Jailer. In the movie, Rajinikanth could be seen stopping the gang of goons who are trying to free their leader from jail.

Fans were stunned with Rajinikanth's lifetime performance. Along with Rainikand and Maohanlal, several other stars also played important and noteworthy roles in the movie such as Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi.

Fans Twitter Review

As soon as the movie hit theatres, people started sharing their reviews on X (formerly known as Twitter). Check what people are saying about the movie on X:

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj seems speechless after watching the movie and he wrote, "#Jailer Speechless...... Goosebumps ......

Thalaivaaaa on fire in every frame..

@Nelsondilpkumar

extraordinary writing & Loved the Humour all thro

@anirudhofficial

Special blast

@sunpictures

cast n crew...Hat's off for Theri Massss Thalaivar Pada"

Film analyst Rajat R Lunkad also praised the movie and called it a masala film. While taking to Twitter, he wrote #JailerReview : 3.5 stars

#JAILER is a masala film done right with a lot of action, comedy & drama.

#Rajinikanth Sir is in fine form & #Superstar delivers a performance that will delight his admirers.

#Nelson is a director noted for his innovative & stylish filmmaking. He injects some very unforgettable action sequences. Interval & Climax sequence is outstanding.

#Anirudh composition is terrific, adding to the film's intensity.

Jailer is a Must Watch for Rajni Fans.!"

A Mohanlal fan also wrote on X that “Don’t think this man is added to the film only to make the film grand. His scenes in the film are very effective. BGM by Anirudh and presentation by Nelson. The Complete Actor- Mohanlal. Audiences are in for a treat.”

A moviegoer wrote, "#Jailer - Winner [#ABRatings - 3.75/5]

Superb first half & Above average second half

Few Lags in the second half !!

It's Superstar #Rajinikanth's one man show

Interval & Climax were Goosebumps

Excellent response for #Mohanlal & #Shivarajkumar extended role."