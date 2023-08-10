Made In Heaven Season 2 releases early on Amazon Prime, check details here

More about Made In Heaven Season 2 Arjun and Sobhita are in the key roles of Karan and Tara. They both are wedding planners, planning weddings with traditional twists and dealing with challenges within the team and personal lives. The twist is that their clients, who are about to get married also deal with complex relationships with their respective partners and themselves.
Also Read: Kuwait bans Barbie movie, under fire in Lebanon for promoting homosexuality
Where to watch Made In Heaven Season 2? The Made In Heaven season 2 is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video India.
What is the release date of Made In Heaven Season 2? The Made In Heaven Season 2 was scheduled to be released on Friday, August 11, but the team decided to release the movie a day before its scheduled release date, which was August 10, 2023.
Also Read: The Little Mermaid is set to release on OTT, check when and where to watch
What is the cast of Made In Heaven Season 2? Here's the cast of Made In Heaven Season 2:
- Sobhita Dhulipala,
- Arjun Mathur,
- Jim Sarbh,
- Kalki Koechlin,
- Shashank Arora,
- Shivani Raghuvanshi,
- Mona Singh,
- Trinetra Haldar,
- Ishwar Singh,
- Vijay Raaz