Jatadhara box office report day 4: Sonakshi's movie approaches 5 crore mark

Jatadhara on box office Today: Jatadhara, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu, has been able to hold steady at the box office, recording almost identical figures as its opening days. The film collected ₹4.40 crore worldwide in its first two days, with similar figures from both domestic and overseas markets.

The mythological epic is soon expected to cross the ₹5 crore mark. While the genre has been performing well recently and “Jatadhara” has received mixed-to-positive reviews, the Sonakshi Sinha and Sudheer Babu starrer could still gain from steady word-of-mouth. The film was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Jatadhara box office collection day-wise

Day 1- ₹ 1.07 Cr

Day 2- ₹ 1.07 Cr

Day 3- ₹ 1.15 Cr

Total domestic box office collection- ₹ 3.29 Cr.

The movie is going strong on day 4 so far, and has collected over ₹0.06 crore, according to the latest reports by Sacnilk.

3 Days Worldwide Collection ₹ 4.40 Cr

3 Days Overseas Collection ₹ 0.55 Cr

3 Days India Gross Collection ₹ 3.85 Cr.

Jatadhara box office ‘occupancy’

Regarding the Telugu movie's overall occupancy on Sunday, it was 15.86%. Its percentage was 12.03% in the morning and 17.17% in the afternoon. Keeping the numbers consistent, the occupancy fell to 16.50% at the end, followed by 17.73% in the evening shows.

However, the overall occupancy rate for the Hindi shows was 9.20%. At 5.20 per cent, morning shows only opened. The percentage increased to 9.52% in the afternoon, 10.30% in the afternoon, and 10.30% in the evening. Finally, at night, the movie ended the day with 11.76%.

Jatadhara cast and plot

The horror movie 'Jatadhara' is based on Indian mythology. Sonakshi Sinha, who portrays the antagonist, makes her Telugu debut in this film, which stars Sudheer Babu. Divya Khosla, Rajeev Kanakala, Jhansi, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Subhalekha Sudhakar are also part of the cast.

The movie, which centres on the age-old custom of employing spirits and dark magic to protect hidden wealth, combines myth, folklore, and horror. Shiva's quest becomes a dangerous journey through a realm created by black magic as the story delves into themes of greed, ancient rituals, and the struggle between light and darkness.