Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: Where to watch Akshay & Arshad's film online?

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release Date: The much-awaited courtroom comedy-drama “Jolly LLB 3”, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is once again making headlines — this time for its digital release.

After its theatrical run, the film is reportedly set to premiere on JioCinema and Netflix from November 14, 2025. It will be interesting to see how the audience responds to the legal satire on streaming platforms.

When and where to watch 'Jolly LLB 3' OTT release online?

Jolly LLB 3 is anticipated to debut either on Jio Hotstar or Netflix for those who were unable to see the film in theatres. The makers have not yet confirmed the film's digital release date, but OTT Play reports that it is expected to happen around November 14, 2025.

The schedule guarantees that fans may soon watch the courtroom drama from the comfort of their homes because it coincides with the typical 6-8 week gap between theatrical and OTT releases for Hindi films.

'Jolly LLB 3' box office collection

This collaboration, which promises both nostalgia and new entertainment, has been highly anticipated by series fans. According to reports, the film became one of the year's biggest Bollywood hits with an Indian box office collection of ₹115.85 crore and a worldwide box office collection of around ₹162.76 crore.

Both critics and viewers gave Jolly LLB 3 excellent reviews, praising its witty script, captivating acting, and timely criticism on the Indian legal system—all of which were infused with the franchise's trademark humour.

Talking about reuniting with Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar stated to Pinkvilla, “Me and Arshad Warsi are coming together, so Jolly 1 and Jolly 2 are coming together. I had so much fun working with him — he’s such a lovely person and has a great sense of humour and timing.”

'Jolly LLB 3' cast

The courtroom drama trilogy's third part brings Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar back together. The movie also features Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao in addition to Kumar and Warsi.

Due to the popularity of the franchise and the much-awaited courtroom confrontation between Warsi and Kumar, there are great hopes for a successful box office showing.

'Jolly LLB 3' plot

The movie follows Akshay Kumar's character Jagdwishwar "Jolly" Mishra as he challenges a powerful politician over a land-grabbing lawsuit brought by locals. The complainants are represented by Jagdish "Jolly" Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), who is in opposition to him.

Even though the two lawyers frequently disagree, their viewpoints change when they meet Janaki, a farmer's widow who is battling for justice after her property was unlawfully taken by a big real estate firm.

At 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds, this part of the film tackles more significant concerns. After minor modifications that had no bearing on the plot, the CBFC awarded the movie a U/A 16+ certificate.