OTT Release This Week: The streaming services are preparing to make your weekend more memorable as it draws near. This week's OTT releases are jam-packed with exciting mysteries and gripping dramas to keep you occupied all weekend.

Therefore, you have come to the perfect spot if you are searching for some great films or television shows to watch in one sitting this weekend.

All of this week's major OTT launches on well-known platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, and others, will be covered in detail in this article. Now, let us get started without further ado.

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this weekend

Maharani Season 4

• Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Sony LIV

• Genre: Political Drama

• Cast: Huma Qureshi, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar Singh, Pramod Pathak

The plot of Maharani Season 4, which is based on the political events of the 1990s, centres on Rani Bhart (played by Huma Queresh), who plans to challenge the prime minister to establish her authority and protect her state of Bihar.

Her path after relocating to Delhi and engaging in political conflicts while carefully using her authority will be examined throughout the season. It is anticipated that the scenes would be dramatic and full of political drama.

Baramulla

Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Supernatural Horror, Thriller

Cast: Manav Kaul, Bhasha Sumbli, Masoom Mumtaz Khan

Baramulla, a psychological mystery thriller film written and directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, centres on DSP Ridwaan Sayyed (Manav Kaul), an honest police officer who investigates the disappearance of females in the Baramulla valley.

The intrigue grows as he investigates the matter more and learns some startling, unexpected facts. When his kids start having eerie encounters, the case gets more complicated. There are no words to describe what happens next.

Frankenstein

• Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Horror, Sci-Fi

• Cast: Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christopher Waltz

This film, which was written and directed by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro, centres on Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but conceited scientist who conducts a horrifying experiment in which he raises the dead to life. His creation, born out of obsession, soon becomes a source of horror and tragedy.

Maxton Hall Season 2

• Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

• Genre: Romance, Drama

• Cast: Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten, Sonja Weiber, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo

The second season of Maxton Hall will begin immediately following James's mother's passing. The viewers will follow James's epic journey this season as he navigates his grief and the family's demand to take over the company. He will also regain his affection while Ruby concentrates on building her profession and preserving her peace.

Thode Door Thode Paas

• Release Date: Nov 7th, 2025

• OTT Platform: Zee 5

• Genre: Drama

• Cast: Pankaj Kapoor, Mona Singh, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sartaaj Kakkar

This family drama offers a contemporary perspective on the value of family discussions. Pankaj Kapoor, the patriarch of the Mehta family, will issue a challenge to his family members: for the next six months, they must all abstain from using their phones.

A reward of Rs 1 crore will be given for the successful completion of the task. The family will undoubtedly start to get closer and recover what was lost as they take on the challenge.

A reward of Rs 1 crore will be given for the successful completion of the task. The family will undoubtedly start to get closer and recover what was lost as they take on the challenge.