Home / Entertainment / Jewish rights organisation asks Prime Video to remove 'Bawaal' from the OTT

Jewish rights organisation asks Prime Video to remove 'Bawaal' from the OTT

The movie has been in the headlines due to its controversies since its release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, it got huge criticism for downplaying Jewish oppression in the Nazi regime

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Jewish rights organisation asks Prime Video to remove 'Bawaal' from the OTT

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Bawaal's hugely controversial holocaust references are going global. Ever since its release, the film has been full of controversies. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial received heavy criticism for trivialising Jewish oppression in the Nazi system. The Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan starrer has ignited global outrage for an insensitive portrayal of the mercilessness toward Jews in Nazi Germany and for involving their mistreatment as a simple plot device to excite character development.

Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights group has now requested that Amazon Prime Video take the film off its platform, for "its outlandish abuse of the Nazi Holocaust as a plot device."

Bawaal Controversy: Plot
A scene where the protagonists Ajay and Nisha are shown visiting the concentration camps in Auschwitz and rethinking themselves as the detainees in a dream plot has specifically annoyed the Jewish people community around the world.


In this scene, both the actors, Ajay and Nisha are shown wearing striped pyjamas and anticipating their demise at a gas camp. The film likewise involves Hitler as a metaphor for greed and self-centeredness. In one scene, Kapoor's personality Nisha mentions, “We are all a little like Hitler, aren’t we?” In another scene, the character ruminates that “every relationship goes through their Auschwitz.”

Bawaal Controversy: Controversy

Speaking to Jerusalem Post, Rabbi Abraham Cooper, SWC's Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action lashed out at the filmmakers for trivialising the holocaust horror. “By having the protagonist in this movie declare that ‘every relationship goes through their Auschwitz,’ Nitesh Tiwari trivialises and demeans the memory of six million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler’s genocidal regime.”

He proceeded to promptly ask the streaming platform to remove the film. “If the filmmaker’s goal was to gain PR for their movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded. Amazon Prime should stop monetizing Bawaal by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.”

Bawaal Controversy: Varun Dhawan
Dhawan answered the criticism against his film in an interview. Comparing a scene to Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', where the protagonist is uttering the verse from the holy 'Bhagavad Gita' while having sex, the star stated that nobody calls out makers in the West for having possibly harsh content in their film.


Directed by Tiwari, 'Bawaal' spins around a small-town couple Ajay and Nisha who embrace a vacation in Europe to save their weak marriage.

Also Read

After a gap of 15yrs, Kerala celebrates Jewish wedding in Kochi

Bawaal trailer out: Reference to Hitler creates 'bawaal' on social media

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon Prime Day: Check offers and deals on Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Ahead of Gadar 2 release, Sunny Deol sparks anger with India-Pak comment

Netflix's 'The hunt after Veerappan' shows notorious bandit in new light

Irish superstar songwriter, pop singer Sinead O'Connor dies at 56

Nolan's Oppenheimer could lead to more useful discussions for Japan

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

Topics :HotstarAmazon Prime VideoBollywood

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story