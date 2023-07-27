Irish superstar songwriter, pop singer Sinead O'Connor dies at 56

Irish pop singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor, who gained global fame during the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 56, the country’s media reported on Wednesday. Born in Dublin, O'Connor has 10 albums to her name and was most popular for her cover in 1990 for Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U.

Her family said it was with "great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," Irish national broadcaster reported.

Sinead O'Connor died: Overview Conspicuous by her shaved head and elfin elements, O'Connor started her career singing in the city of Dublin and soon rose to global acclaim. She was a star from her 1987 debut album "The Lion and the Cobra" and turned into a sensation in 1990 with her cover of Prince's ballad "Nothing Compares at 2 U," a fuming, breaking performance that beat graphs from Europe to Australia and was elevated by a promotional video highlighting the gray-eyed O'Connor in intense close-up.

"Nothing Compares 2 U" got three Grammy nominations and was the highlighted track off her acclaimed album "I Don't Want What I Haven't Got," which aided Rolling Stone to name her Artist of the Year in 1991.

Irish PM Leo Varadkar showered tributes for the singer saying her "music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare". Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music".

The performer switched over completely to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat in 2018. She had supposedly been splitting her time between Ireland and England. Her fights with mental health issues had been announced for a long time. Last year, her child Shane died from suicide aged 17.