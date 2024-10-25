Kajol, Kriti's Do Patti releases today, after special screening last night

One of the most anticipated movies of Kajol and Kriti Sanon 'Do Patti' is finally released on Netflix today, October 25. The movie revolves around twin sisters who have some dark secrets and one relentless police inspector is unveiling the truth behind the attempted murder.

This latest movie is available for Netflix subscribers from today at 12.30 pm onwards. Apart from Kriti and Kajol, the movie also features Shaheer Sheikh in a vital role.

The Do Patti shooting was held in Devipur, Uttrakhand, where some hard truths and lies are being uncovered. A day before the official release of 'Do Patti', the makers organised a special screening for the movie that became a glamorous affair.

Several celebrities marked their presence in the special screening that took place on October 24. The list includes Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, Ahana Kumra, Hina Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Sunny Kaushal, Rupali Ganguly and many other celebrities also showed up for the event in their stylish look.

Kriti Sanon appeared in a black cropped top paired with dual-tone and black-heeled boots. Ajay Devgn also stepped in to witness the special screen of his wife's movie, 'Do Patti.' The couple happily posed for the paparazzi as the duo looked stunning in the twin black outfit.

Do Patti Plot

The plot of the movie takes place in the fictional town of Devipur in Uttarakhand, which is full of thrill, suspense and drama. It revolves around twin sisters Saumya and Shailee, who hide some dark secrets from a cop Vidhya who leaves no stone unturned to know the truth.

The love story between Saumya and Dhruv was going nice before the dramatic turn when Shailee enters the scene that disrupts personal and marital lives. Vidya took the matter seriously and got herself on a mission to investigate the attempted murder. The movie becomes more intense when Dhruv is arrested which leads to the unravelling of the truth surrounding the twin sister and the mystery at hand.