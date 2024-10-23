Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Manish Malhotra throws Diwali party, celebs appear in stunning outfits

Manish Malhotra throws Diwali party, celebs appear in stunning outfits

B-town celebrities showed up at Manish Malhotra's starry Diwali party. From Alia to Rekha, the stars appeared in glamorous outfits

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party
Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Diwali festive season is on and designer Manish Malhotra threw Bollywood's star-studded Diwali party hosted by the ace designer himself on Tuesday night. Several B-town celebrities appeared in stunning attire including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Tamannaah, Sharvari, to name a few.

The Bollywood couples also joined the bash which included Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput. Apart from them, Manish Malhotra's closest friends such as Karan Johar, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Karisma Kapoor were also part of the glamourous party.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Alia Bhatt, who arrived with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, repeated the red lehenga that she wore in her Mehendi ceremony two years ago. Suhana Khan was seen in a saree while her Mother Gauri Khan in a black outfit. Ananya Pandey appeared in a white saree for the party and posed with her BFF Orry on the red carpet. Rekha wore an orange, yellow and golden saree.

Popular B-town couple Sidharth-Kiara is seen together where Sidharth is seen in a maroon Kurta and white pyjama and her wife Kiara in a golden outfit. Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput in a white and silver outfit as she wore a saree.

Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party guests

Here are some celebrities who appeared in Malhotra's Diwali party:

More From This Section

Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan greets paparazzi with folded hands

Actor Aamir Khan to star in Anurag Basu's biopic on Kishore Kumar

Russia could discuss boosting Bollywood when Putin meets Modi next week

Radhika Apte pregnancy: Actor reveals baby bump at BFI London Film Festival

One Direction singer Liam Payne dies after fall from Buenos Aires hotel










Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

John Wick anime feature film confirmed, to reveal character's unknown past

Salman keeps his promise, starts shooting for his cameo in Singham Again

Initial report shows Liam Payne had cocaine in his system when he died

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala share pics from pre-wedding ceremony

Hansika Motwani moves into new home, shares housewarming ceremony pictures

Topics :Entertainmentdiwali partiesDiwali sales

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story