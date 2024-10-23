Happy 45th birthday Prabhas: 5 upcoming films of the superstar to watch

Uppalapati Venkata Suryanarayana Prabhas Raju, popularly known as 'Prabhas', is celebrating his 45th birthday today, Oct 23, 2024. The excitement for Prabhas's upcoming films is at a fever pitch as fans around the world celebrate his birthday. The Telugu film star, who is well-known for his versatility and commanding on-screen persona, has a promising slate of films that will further cement his place as a pan-Indian icon. Indian actor Prabhas primarily performs in Telugu films. Since 2015, Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list has included him, making him one of the highest-paid actors in the Indian film industry. So, here is a list of what Prabhas’ fans may expect in the upcoming months and years, including epic dramas to action-packed thrillers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Happy 45th birthday to Prabhas: 5 upcoming films to watch

• Salaar: Part 2- Shouryanga Parvam

Prashanth Neel's film Shouryanga Parvam will be released on Christmas 2025. One of the most anticipated movies in Indian cinema after Salaar's enormous success is this sequel. The film promises even more dramatic twists, thrilling action, and a continuation of the epic plot that captivated audiences in the first part.

Prabhas returns to the role. Prabhas's outstanding performance and Neel's skillful direction are sure to make this another huge event. The movie, which has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, will be released in Telugu.

• The Raja Saab

More From This Section

The Maruthi-directed film Raja Saab is scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. Prabhas plays a strong, royal role in this Telugu movie, which is anticipated to be a huge hit. Fans will have a unique experience thanks to Maruthi's direction, who is renowned for his ability to combine humour with intense action.

As he looks at his ancestral property to help him out of a financial bind, Prabhas's portrayal of a regal figure promises to be commanding. Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada are the languages in which the movie will be released.

• Fauji

Prabhas plays a soldier in Fauji, which is scheduled to release in late 2025. This Telugu film, which is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is anticipated to be a patriotic action movie in which Prabhas plays a military officer with great energy and commitment.

This historical fiction/alternative history film takes place in the 1940s. It centers on a warrior who rises from a culture that saw battle as the sole means of redressing lostanding injustices.

• Spirit

Spirit is set to release on November 30, 2024, and is Prabhas' debut film with the charismatic filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is renowned for his blockbuster hits, like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. Expected to be a dark, gripping drama, this movie will feature Prabhas in a role that has never been seen before. With the exception of the fact that the movie is about cops, the plot is kept very secret.

However, considering Vanga's reputation, viewers can anticipate a raw, powerful story that is fueled by intense feelings and compelling performances. One of Prabhas's most difficult roles to date, Spirit is expected to be a cinematic delight for his admirers. Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean are among the languages in which it will be released.

Kannappa

With its huge graphics, captivating plot, and spiritual and mythological elements, Kannappa is sure to be a significant addition to Prabhas's already impressive career. Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English will all have dubbing for the movie.

Another eagerly awaited Mukesh Kumar Singh Telugu film, Kannappa, is set to release in December 2024. Based on the mythical story of Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva renowned for his unshakable devotion, the movie was made. Prabhas plays the titular role and uses his extraordinary acting skills to bring this character to life.