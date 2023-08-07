Home / Entertainment / Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies of Cardiac arrest

Kannada actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana dies of Cardiac arrest

Well known Sandalwood entertainer and one of the judges of Dance Karnataka Dance Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana died in Bangkok post experiencing an unexpected heart attack today

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana’s dies

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Popular Kannada movie star and director Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passed away in Bangkok on Monday, the family said. Spandana (aged 44) was in the Thai capital for vacation with her cousins, and Raghavendra also had gone along with them post ending his shooting plans.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and many others expressed shock over her passing and paid their condolences. Famous Sandalwood entertainer and one of the judges of Dance Karnataka Dance Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana died of an unexpected cardiac arrest on Monday.

Spandana death: Insight
Spandana was the daughter of the respectable police officer BK Shivaram from Bangalore. She decided to marry the actor Vijay Raghavendra in 2007. The couple then became the parents to a child named Shaurya. The unfortunate incident happened 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary. The reports also say that Spandana was complaining about the chest pain after she ran to the hospital.


Sadly, she was unable to make it and died, just before her return to India. Reportedly, Spandana experienced low BP, which could have been a contributing element prompting the heart failure. Right now, Vijay Raghavendra's family are making arrangements to fly the body of the deceased back to Bangalore, and the final rituals will happen tomorrow.

Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana’s death: Overview

Spandana was likewise known for a short stint in the film industry by her performance in the 2016 film 'Apoorva' featuring Ravichandran. When the news of her death reached Vijay Raghavendra's family, they immediately left for Bangkok. The actor was on the cusp of promotional activity for his upcoming film ‘Kadda’ that is scheduled to release on August 25. 

A long time back, Vijay Raghavendra's cousin and actor Puneeth Rajkumar had also passed away due to a heart attack. Meanwhile, condolences have been pouring in for the departed soul across social media.

Vijay Raghavendra is popularly known for his movies like Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18, Yada Yada Hi Dharmasya, Nanna Ninna Prema Kathe, Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja and Fair & Lovely and many more.

Also Read

Hollywood actors set to join writers' strike for a pay hike amid AI threat

NBA star LeBron James' son James hospitalised in cardiac arrest, now stable

Hollywood actors may join screenwriters on strike soon: Here's why

Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest

Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu rejects wife Pramila's allegations of abandoning her

"Barbie'' joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors

Frames per second: Exploding heads in the time of Oppenheimer

As years go by, the plot weakens for Indian women-centric cinema

Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

Behind the laughter: Unmasking gender bias in the stand-up comedy circuit

Topics :KarnatakaCardiac arrestHeart attack

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story