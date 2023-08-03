Video of Alia Bhatt as Barbie and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken goes viral

The directorial venture of Greta Gerwig, Barbie, has been creating waves since its release. The film has achieved blockbuster status in the world of cinema and continues to keep audiences enthralled. The Barbie mania seems to be growing with fans and digital artists alike, creating their renditions of Barbie stickers, and even artificial intelligence (AI)-generated portrayals of Bollywood stars as Barbie and Ken.

Recently, a digital artist posted an AI-generated video featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Ken and Alia Bhatt as Barbie. The video, created by Instagram user Divyansh Soni, went viral, got considerable attention. It featured selected shots from the Barbie movie with Alia Bhatt cast as the leading lady and Ranbir Kapoor as Ken.





Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was directed by Greta Gerwig and released on July 21.

A post shared by ????????????????Δ???????????? ???????????????? (@divyansh.soni_)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as AI-generated Ken and Barbie

Not long ago, a digital artist uploaded a video to his Instagram account, 'divyansh.soni', which presented Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as AI-generated Ken and Barbie. The video inserts Ranbir and Alia into scenes from the movie, replacing original actors Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The artist used AI technology to create this creative mashup.

While sharing the video, the digital artist captioned it, "I guess Ranbir and Alia are the best for this role if they ever make #Barbie in Bollywood. The results didn't come out that perfect, but still uploading."

AI-generated Bollywood recreation The video attracted a lot of attention from viewers. One user commented, "So good...Alia looks like a real Barbie... Blonde hair suits her... And RK looks very much like Ryan Gosling. Perfect pair." Other remarks included, "This looks so good" and "Blonde hairstyle suits Alia so much." Some users expressed their wish to see this version of Barbie, while others showered the post with fire and heart emojis.

A few days ago, another video featuring Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna reimagined as Barbie was posted on Instagram under the username Shadygraphics.ai. Many fans suggested that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would be a great choice to play Barbie if the film were to be adapted in Bollywood.