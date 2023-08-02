Behind the laughter: Unmasking gender bias in the stand-up comedy circuit

After a gruelling week at work, what better way to unwind than with a night of laughter? As India's stand-up comedy culture flourishes, comic gigs have become the go-to destination for entertainment, with ticketed shows at cafés, auditoriums, live streams on social media and performances on over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

However, like many industries, the world of entertainment has struggled with gender disparity. Stand-up comedy is no exception. Delving into the data from online ticketing platform BookMyShow, it becomes evident that women-led shows are still a rarity on the comedy circuit.



The Delhi-National Capital Region has 198 comedy shows lined up from August 2 to September 2. Of these, 10 are women-led and nine have mixed line-ups. Mumbai fares slightly better, with 34 mixed line-ups and 19 women-led shows out of 194. Bengaluru and Hyderabad, however, have only 10 and two women-led shows, respectively, among the numerous scheduled in their calendars.

Unequal laughter



Stand-up comedian Harpriya Bains, popularly known as ‘Carry on Mummy,' believes that while both men and women face challenges in the world of comedy, women have it tougher. Social media criticism, she adds, often targets women comedians, highlighting that the Indian audience may still need time to completely embrace female comics.

Shreeja Chaturvedi, of Comicstaan 2 fame, points out that comedy often appears unfriendly to women due to its unstructured nature, which often deters them from venturing into this profession. Moreover, in many comedy circuits, women are vastly outnumbered, which can create an intimidating atmosphere. Apart from Mumbai, on most comedy circuits, there are barely one or two women in a line-up of 8-10 comics, and at times not even that, she says.



Stereotypes and trolling

Social media also exposes women comedians to new challenges, including stereotypes and judgements. Unfiltered comedy, often revolving around topics that stir societal discomfort, sometimes results in unwelcoming remarks about the choice of content, says Bains who entered the circuit in her forties and is often trolled for ‘sidelining her family priorities’.



Neeti Palta, a stand-up comedian and Comicstaan judge, highlights that women are often subjected to objectification or used as props for humour, but she also observes positive changes in the industry's perception.

Logistics and pay



The logistics of stand-up comedy, including late-night shows and smaller venues, raise safety concerns as well. “Open mics usually happen in small cafés or venues that may sometimes not be in the busiest areas of the city. You have to travel alone and meet people for the first time,” says Chaturvedi, adding that her family still worries when she goes for shows.

Moreover, the financial bet taken on newer male comics is stronger than those on female comics. Tickets for their shows are sometimes priced lower than those for male comedians, making it harder for them to gain equal recognition and financial backing.



For example, for a woman, a ticket would be fixed at, say, Rs 399, while for a man, it would start at Rs 399. “It takes more for female comics to prove that people can put their money on them,” says Chaturvedi.

According to information available on BookMyShow, the highest ticketing price for solo male-led shows — Anubhav Singh Bassi, Harsh Gujral and Gaurav Kapoor’s – in August and September is Rs 999. For female-led shows, the highest price is Rs 599. These are shows by Swati Sachdeva and Gurleen Pannu on August 19 in New Delhi. The ticket price for Jaspreet Singh’s show at the same venue on the same date is Rs 799.



Something to smile about

In the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment, stand-up comedy has, however, found a broader platform with the rise of OTT platforms. As content takes centre stage, audiences and producers have started embracing diverse comedic voices and looking beyond the existing stereotypes.



Priya Sharma, co-founder of Playground Comedy Studio, organises 25-30 shows each month and recognises the impact of modern stand-up comedy in cosmopolitan cities. Urban audiences, she notes, are open-minded and receptive to diverse comedic voices.

The popularity and reputation of individual comedians, irrespective of gender, directly impacts the ticket price, she adds. What also matters is how long a comic has been on stage. Palta, who is among the more experienced comics, says that corporate entities usually agree to her price demands due to her long presence in the industry.