Luv You Shankar is set to release today, Shreyas Talpade also part of it

When will the movie be released in theatres? The movie will hit theatres on September 22, 2023.
What is the star cast of Luv You Shankar? The leading star cast of Luv You Shankar includes Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Elakshi A Gupta.
Also Read: OTT Movies And Web Series Releases in September 2023; all detail inside
Who produced the Luv You Shankar movie? The movie is produced by Sunita Desai, Tejas Desai, and Rohandeep Singh under the production of Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and SD World Film Production.
Who did the cinematography for Luv You Shankar? The movie Luv You Shankar's cinematography is done by Javed Ahtasham.
Shreyas Talpade's upcoming project The movie star Shreyas Talpade will also be seen next in Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Emergency,' where he will be playing the role of Atal Bihar Vajpayee. The historical drama movie is based on a true event, the Indian Emergency. In the movie, Kangana would play the role of Indira Gandhi, along with Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.
