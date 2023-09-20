New Bollywood movies releasing in the upcoming week: All you need to know

The year 2023 is turning out to be a major one for Bollywood. With various highly expected films lined up for release, there is something for everybody to appreciate. The big-budget films in 2023 include Shahrukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Ajay Devgn's Bholaa and Maidan, Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha, and numerous other highly expected releases.

We have incorporated a complete list of these movies, giving every essential detail you want to be aware of before buying your tickets or beginning to watch on OTT. Explore the list and write in your schedules for the film that is most interesting.

Upcoming movies 2023 • Jaane Jaan- Derived from the well-known Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Higashino Keigo, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Jaane Jaan is also Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut. The film is about a divorced mother whose life flips around when her estranged spouse returns back in her life. This also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Where To Watch: OTT

Release Date: September 21.

• The Great Indian Family- Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar are in the main roles of the upcoming family comedy drama, which is scheduled to release on September 22. The film is picturised in rural India and concentrates on the chaos that surrounds Vicky's family because of unexpected twists in the story, which seem beyond their control. The movie is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Where To Watch: Cinemas

Release Date: September 22

• Sukhee- Sukhee is a carefree, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife. Burnt out on her dull day-to-day life, she went out to Delhi for her school reunion. Throughout seven days, Sukhee submerges herself in a hurricane of experiences, rediscovering the dynamic soul of her 17-year-old self. Through this groundbreaking week, she arises with a recharged identity, changing from the jobs of spouse and mother back to the essence of being a lady.

Where To Watch: Cinemas

Release Date: September 22.

Bollywood Box office report: Hits and misses so far • Shah Rukh Khan- 'Pathaan' (hit)

Shah Rukh Khan's film, Pathaan, surprised the internet. The film featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham got a thunderous reaction from the crowd. The film, which released on January 25 earned ₹1,050.3 crore (US$130 million) around the world. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film turned into one of the most popular Hindi films in 2023 and the second-most earning Hindi film ever after Aamir Khan's Dangal.



• Adipurush (miss)

The biggest disappointment of this year. Prabhas' most-anticipated film of the year let down the expectations of a huge number of fans. Om Raut's film, which was made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, suffered a massive humiliation in the cinema world.

The mega-budget film, which is an onscreen transformation of Valmiki's Ramayana, an old Hindu epic, earned ₹450 crore (US$56 million). The film was slammed by the crowd for its controversial dialogues and the filming manner.

• Ponniyin Selvan 2 (hit)

Ponniyin Selvan 2- Sequel of part 1, Ponniyin Selvan 2 was a significant hit. Mani Ratnam delivered perhaps the greatest hit last year, and this year, the second part of Ponniyin Selvan also took the box office by storm.

The film is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of a similar name. The film raked in huge earnings at box office, grossing over Rs 345 crore.

• The Kerala Story – (Hit)

Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story might have stirred enormous discussion nationwide, however, the film has turned into a superhit in the first half of this year.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, who claimed the movie was based on a real incident, it is set in Kerala and revolves around a gathering of school going young women. These women are shown to have converted to Islam and shipped off to Iraq and Syria to join the extremist association, the Islamic State (IS).

In spite of the unrelenting criticism, the film got a huge reaction from the crowd at the theatres. The movie earned ₹303.97 crore ($38 million) at the overall box office turning into the third-most hit Hindi film of 2023.

• Zara Hatke Zara Bachke posters (miss)

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the unexpected miss this year. The film featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan got an astonishing reaction from the crowd, who cherished the complex marriage of the middle class couple but the movie didn't work out so well at the box office.