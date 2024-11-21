Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 due to lung-related illness

Malayalam actor Meghanathan passes away at 60 due to lung-related illness

Meghanathan, the 60-year-old Malayalam actor, passed away on November 21 from a lung condition. In Kozhikode, Kerala, the well-known actor was receiving medical care at a private hospital

Malayalam actor Meghanathan
Malayalam actor Meghanathan
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Meghanathan, the well-known Malayalam actor, died at the age of 60 from complex lung-related disease. The actor passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. On Thursday, the actor's funeral is set to be performed, at his home in Shoranur. 
 
Expressing his sympathies, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty posted on Facebook, "The acting talent who gave a new look to the villain characters. Tributes to actor Meghanathan", the post read, alongside the photo of the late actor. 

Meghanathan, About the Malayalam actor

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Meghanathan was a well-known personality in the Malayalam cinema industry. He is the third child of popular actors Sarada Nair and Balan K. Nair. He is survived by daughter Parvathi and wife Susmitha.
 
The actor began a successful career that lasted more than thirty years in 1983 when he made his acting debut in the Malayalam film Asthram. Meghanathan, who has acted in over 50 films, made a name for himself by playing a variety of roles, most often as an antagonist, just like his renowned father. 
 
His roles in Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Udyanapaalakam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, and Vaasthavam are among his most memorable performances.
 
Meghanathan was well-known on television in addition to his successful film career. He has starred in well-liked serials like Sthreetvam, Meghasandesham, Kathayariyathe, Snehanjali, and Chitta. Samadhana Pusthakam, which came out earlier this year, was his most recent movie appearance.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Palakkad bypoll: Slight drop in turnout compared to 2021 Assembly polls

LDF, UDF hold hartal in landslide-hit Wayanad over lack of Central aid

Kerala to host Vizhinjam Conclave 2024, aims to boost global supply chain

Sobha Q2: PAT jumps to 75% to Rs 26.1 cr, net revenue grew 24% annually

Wayanad sees low turnout of 64.72% in Priyanka Gandhi's debut contest

Topics :KeralaIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story