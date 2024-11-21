After Diljit, Hanumankind to become second Indian to perform at Coachella

After Diljit Dosanjh, Malayali rapper Hanumankind, who rose to global fame with his viral hit, Big Dawgs, is set to become the second Indian to perform at the prestigious Coachella music and arts festival this year.

The mega Coachella event is held over two three-day weekends in the spring. This year it will take place on April 11-13 and 18-20. As per schedule, Hanumankind will perform on a Saturday. The date for the same is not yet confirmed; it could be April 12 or 19, 2025.

Artists performing at Coachella 2025

Coachella 2025 organisers have shared a lineup for this year's fest on Wednesday. According to the announcement, Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone are set to perform at the event and Travis Scott will play in a special guest slot, who was previously slated to perform at the 2020 festival, but the event got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from them, Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, and Megan Thee Stallion will also be part of the event.

Tyla who hails from South Africa will also play at the 2025 edition. She was supposed to perform last year but pulled out due to an injury.

Coachella 2025 tickets

The tickets for the upcoming Coachella 2025 event will be available live on November 22, 2024 (Friday) at USD 599. This year, VIP packages, camping options, preferred parking, and shuttle passes will also be available.

Fans who want to watch their favourite artists can attend the event and opt for a 50/50 payment plan. They can make the rest of the payment by February 15, 2025.

Coachella organisers shared a post on Instagram to share the news and wrote, “Music Make You Lose Control ???? Register now for access to passes at coachella.com. Presale begins Friday, 11/22 at 11am PT.”

About Hanumankind

Sooraj Cherukat who is popular with his professional name, Hunamankind (HMK), was born in Kerala, India. His childhood wasn't easy as his family was moving constantly from one country to another before finally settling in Houston, Texas. The wide range of cultural influences can be seen in his musical style that shaped his unique voice.

In 2024, his career reached new heights with the release of his single, "Big Dawgs" which was produced along with musician-composer Kalmi. This went viral instantly, had over 11.5 million streams on Spotify and has held the top spots in the Viral Songs Global chart since July 26. This song has taken Hanumankind to new heights of fame and now he is getting love and admiration from his fans from all over the world.

Diljit's performance at Coachella

Last year, the festival was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator. The audience also got to watch a special reunion performance from No Doubt. Diljit Dosanjh's performance at the event was a major highlight for all Indian fans as he took Punjabi music to the iconic festival for the first time.

Coachella Festival", or “Coachella,” is held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The popular music event features musical artists from many genres of music, including rock, pop, indie, hip hop and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures.