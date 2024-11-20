After AR Rehman, his bassist Mohini Dey announces separation with husband

A few hours after AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced the end of their 29 years of marriage, the Oscar-winning composer’s bassist Mohini Dey also shared the news of her separation from her husband. Mohini and her composer husband, Mark Hartsuch, jointly shared an Instagram post announcing their separation.

Mohini Dey separates from husband

The couple shared the post on November 20, 2024, Wednesday, on Instagram. The post reads, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."

In the post, Mohini along with her husband Mark clarified that despite the separation they will continue to work on their projects. "We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon," the post reads.

During her tough time, she requested support from her friends and fans and also requested not to be judged. They ended the post with a statement that reads, "Please honour the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements."

Who is Mohini?

The 29-year-old Mohini is a bass player who hails from Kolkata. She is part of Gaan Bangla's Wind of Change and has been performing with Rahman for over 40 shows across the world and released her self-titled debut album in August 2023.

She started her professional journey at the age of 11. She is mentored by jazz maestro Louis Banks and she became a popular face in the music industry. She has been part of projects like Gaan Bangla’s Wind of Change and Coke Studio India. She has collaborated with legends such as AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain, Sivamani, Steve Vai, Marco Minnemann, and many other renowned musicians.

