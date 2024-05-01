May 2024 OTT releases: Heeramandi to Crew; this month's top releases

May 2024 is going to be a promising month for all the movie geeks with several top-notch flicks being released. The OTT platforms have made entertainment easily accessible and one can watch the world's most acclaimed movies or web series sitting in the most comfortable position at their home. There are plenty of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Sony Liv, Zee5 etc., offering thousands of movies to watch every month. If you are also looking for some of the best movies to watch this month, your search ends here as we have a collection of OTT movies and series releasing this month.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is a period drama web series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is making his directorial debut on the OTT platform through this series. This series is based on the backdrop of India's freedom struggle of the 1940s and promises an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. It features Sonakshi Singh, Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Release Date: May 1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a 2024 Indian Malayalam language survival movie directed by Chidambaram and it is produced by Parava Films. It is based on a real-life incident from 2006 and it revolves around a group of friends who hail from a small town known as Manjummel near Kochi and decide to enjoy their vacation in Kodaikanal. The movie features Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, and Lal Jr. in key roles.

Release Date: May 5

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Shaitaan

A much-awaited movie Shaitaan, a supernatural horror movie, is also ready to make its OTT debut this month. Shaitaan performed phenomenally well at the box office. The movie was made with a budget of around Rs 60-65 crore and ended up collecting over Rs 211 crore. It features Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj in key roles and it is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Release Date: May 3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express is a Hindi-language comedy movie written and directed by actor Kunal Khemu. It was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The movie has received positive reviews from critics after hitting theatres on March 22, 2024, and now it is all set to release on the OTT platform. It features Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in key roles.

Release Date: May 17

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Yodha

Yodha is a 2024 Indian Hindi Language-action thriller movie. The movie was directed by Sagar Amre and Pushkar Ojha. The movie was produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Production. It features Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on March 15, 2024. However, it underperformed at the box office.

Release Date: May 15

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Crew

Crew is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language heist comedy movie which is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. This movie features Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the key roles and also features Diljith Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in supporting roles. Crew was released in theatres on March 29, 2024, it was made with a budget of Rs 75 crore and managed to earn over Rs 149 crore.

Release Date: May 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix