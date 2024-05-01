'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly joins BJP, says 'big fan' of PM Modi

Television star Rupali Ganguly announced on Wednesday that she has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi ahead of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Speaking to the media at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, the Anupamaa star said, "I am so honoured to be here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has influenced me a lot. I am a big fan of PM Modi. BJP has been doing great work and therefore i wanted to join the BJP. I am very thankful to the party."

Party leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni were also present at the event.

"When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this… I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good," she said.







The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress's addition to the BJP party comes months after she met PM Modi. In March, Rupali took her Instagram account and revealed that she had met the prime minister.

"A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about !It was the day my dream came true…that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi. It was indeed a fan girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India," she had posted.

With this move, Ganguly has joined the likes of other actors, including Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil, to join the saffron party. However, whether she will be given a ticket like Ranaut and Govil is not yet confirmed.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases. The first two phases were completed on April 19 and April 26, with the third phase scheduled for May 7.