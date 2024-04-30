Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 shows and movies hitting screens

Every week, OTT platforms are ready with some of the latest releases for movie geeks who love to watch different genres. From comedy to action thrillers, from romantic to crime series, there is some really great content that one can watch from the comfort of their home.

If you are the one who is waiting for some new movies or series for binge-watching, then here are the top movies set to release on different OTT platforms this week.

Fiasco

Fiasco is a French comedy series written and directed by Igor Gotesman. It features Niney, François Civil, Gotesman, Géraldine Nakache, Louise Coldefy, Leslie Medina, Pascal Demolon, Juliette Gasquet, Djimo, Marie-Christine Barrault, and Vincent Cassel in pivotal roles. It premiered at the Canneseries Festival on April 8, 2024. The series revolves around Raphaël Valande, who is shooting for his directorial debut, to pay tribute to his grandmother. However, things start going wrong and it becomes a nightmare when a team member tries to sabotage the film.

Release Date: April 30, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix



Acapulco Season 3

Another season of the American Spanish and English-language comedy series Acapulco is all set to hit the OTT platform with its third season. It was created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. The series was inspired by How to Be a Latin Lover (2017). Its first season was released on October 8, 2021, followed by a second season in October 2022 and now the third season is all set to release.

Release Date: May 1, 2024

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

T・P BON

T・P BON is an anime adaptation of the eponymous manga that focuses on Bon. He was a high school student finding himself as a member of a time-travelling squad known as Time Patrol. It was tasked with an exhilarating yet vital mission as the journey through different times and places worldwide rescuing people from important historical moments. As Bon and his companions delve into the intricacies of time travel, they encounter challenges that test their determination and also deepen their insight into history.

Release Date: May 2, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix

The Idea of You

The Idea of You is a 2024 American romantic comedy movie directed by Michale Showalter. The movie was co-written with Jennnifer Westfeldt, and the movie is based on the same name by Robinne Lee. It stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine narrating the love story between a single mother and the lead singer and lead singer of a popular boy band.

Release Date: March 16, 2024

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Shaitaan

Shaitaan is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language supernatural horror thriller movie. The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Devgn Films, Panorama Studios, and Jio Studios. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Anngad Raaj and Janki Bodiwala. The movie revolves around a family whose lives are disrupted when their eldest daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger. The family endeavours to stop the possession and uncover the stranger's motives.

Release Date: May 3, 2024

Where to Watch: Netflix