Mukesh Khanna slams casting of Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan in 300-cr movie

Mukesh Khanna who portrayed the iconic superhero Shaktimaan shared his disagreement with Ranveer Singh being signed for the role of the red and golden suit superhero. He took to social media over the weekend expressing his staunch opposition amid casting speculations, going on to criticise Singh's recent photoshoot and questioning his suitability for the role.

In his Instagram post, Mukesh Khanna opposed the casting of Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan. He said people were upset with the casting and when the channels confirmed the news of Ranveer Singh being signed as Shaktimaan, then his blood started boiling and that's why he chose to speak.

His instagram post description reads, "Pura social media mahinon se is rumour se bhara pada tha ki Ranveer karega Shaktimaan. Aur har koi naaraz tha ise lekar. Main chup raha. Lekin jub channels ne bhi elaan karna shuru kar diya ki Ranveer sign ho gaya hai. To mujhe muhn kholana pada. Aur maine bol diya ki aisi image wala vyakti kitna bhi bada star kyon na ho Shaktimaan nahin ban sakta. I have put my foot down. Ab Aaga aage dekhiye hota hai kya?"

Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube video Mukesh Khanna's dissatisfaction is fueled by Ranveer Singh's recent photoshoot where he could be seen without a single cloth on his body. He called his move childish and unfit for the role of Shaktimaan.

In his YouTube video, Khanna advised Ranveer to seek roles in other countries where nudity is prevalent. He suggests Singh to live in countries like Finland, and Spain where there are nudist camps. Go there to work and you will get to perform a nude scene in every third scene.

Khanna's remarks underline his belief in upholding 'Indian values' and cultural boundaries. He also asked producers to avoid him if he thinks that he is smarter than us by showing his entire body.

He compared the role of Shaktimaan to a 'teacher' and also mentioned that "Sarva Shaktimaan is God."

While elaborating on the same, he said that he has told producers that their competition is not with Spider-Man or Batman. “On the other hand, Shaktimaan is not just a superhero, he has become a super teacher. The actor should be one whom people will listen to when he speaks. There are big actors but the image comes in the middle,” he added.