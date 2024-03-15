Shaitaan box office collection day 8: Ajay Devgn's magic fizzles out

Shaitaan movie is still doing good business at the box office even after seven days of its release. The movie minted Rs 5.75 crore at the box office on day 7 which is 8 per cent lower than the previous day. After seven days, the movie's total collection stands at Rs 79.75 crore net in India and Rs 115.25 crore worldwide, on Friday.

The earnings are expected to surge at the box office on its second weekend, however, it will face intense competition with Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha, which is released in theatres today, March 15, 2024.

The movie Shaitaan is directed by Vikas Bahl who has received National Awards for directing Chillar Party for best children's film.

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 8 Shaitaan box office collection is expected to go up in its second week at the box office. The movie has crossed the 100-crore mark across the world. As per the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan is expected to remain quite similar to Day 7 (Thursday). It collected Rs 5.75 crore on Thursday.

The movie started on a great note and made a business of Rs 14.75 crore on opening day, the number continued in the next few days. On the second, Saturday, the numbers were Rs 18.75 crore. Shaitan did its single highest-day box office collection on the first Sunday when it collected Rs 20.5 crore.

However, the movie started observing a drop since then and collected Rs 7.25 crore on Monday which is a 64.63 per cent drop as compared to the previous day. This trend has continued since then and it has minted Rs 6.5 crore on the fifth day, 6.25 crore on Day 6.

The number further declined on Thursday and the movie earned only Rs 5.75 crore. Shaitaan had mostly received positive feedback from users. On IMDb, the movie has received a 7.7 rating,