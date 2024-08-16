Munjya TV release soon; here's when and where to watch the horror comedy

Munjya, a horror-comedy drama movie, is one of the major hits of 2024. Aditya Sarpotdar directed Munjya features Abhay Verma and Sharvari in leading roles.

The movie was released on June 7, 2024, offering the perfect blend of horror, comedy, drama and mythology to weave its tale. Munjya TV release There is a huge excitement among fans who haven't watched the movie. Surprisingly, the movie debuted on Television before releasing on OTT platforms. The movie will be released on Star Gold channel on August 24, 2024. It provides an excellent opportunity for viewers to enjoy the movie at home without spending a single penny.

Munjya OTT Story

It revolves around Gotya, a young Brahmin who transforms into a vengeful spirit named Munjya after a failed attempt to poison Munni, the woman he loves. Munjya haunts a peepal tree in Konkan. After years, a hairdresser Bittu, haunted by nightmares of the tree, becomes possessed by Munjya during his visit. Munjya aims to marry and sacrifice Bela, but with a friend Speilberg and an exorcist, Bittu manages to defeat Munjya by burning the tree. However, the spirit's remnants suggest that it may not be entirely gone.

Munjya OTT release

According to reports, Disney+Hotstar has bought the digital rights of Munjya. The movie might premiere on the platform anytime by the end of this month or next month.

Munjya Box Office Success

Munjya enjoyed huge success at the box office and minted over Rs 132 crore against a production budget of Rs 30 crore. The movie made the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The movie's reception has been overwhelmingly positive by both critics and audiences.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Sarpotdar, the director of the movie mentioned that most of the actors find auditions tiring, but I see them as a gateway. "Passing that gateway is crucial. I knew from the start that Munjya would be a significant contribution to Hindi cinema, especially in a genre that hasn’t been explored much," Sarpotdar added.