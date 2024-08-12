SRK opens up about his upcoming movie 'King', helmed by Sujoy Ghosh

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his upcoming movie "King" which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The actor shared the update during the live session at the 77th Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland where he was honoured with the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award, on August 11.

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed that he will next star in Sujoy Ghosh's ‘King.’ After receiving the prestigious Award at the Locarno Film Festival on August 10, the superstar discussed his career and achievements in conversation with Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the film festival. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

SRK also shared the story of how he chose the movie. The 58-year-old actor said that he wanted to do a “certain kind of movie” after Jawan and Dunki. “Maybe it’s more age-centric and it’s something I have been trying for 7 years. One day, I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghose, he said, 'sir, I have a subject,'” the actor said about the movie.

He said that he has a desire to do a genre that could be comedy, courtroom drama, or social. "I just put it out in the air, I meet a couple of people, some of them have a subject, I hear it, I spend time with them and we just go ahead and make the film," he added.

While talking about the preparation process, SRK shared that he is currently doing King and the shooting for the movie has already begun. The Chennai Express actor also disclosed that he has lost weight for the movie so that his groin doesn't get caught while he was doing action which he described as painful and hurtful.

While explaining the difficulty in doing action sequences, SRK said, "I have two bag full of icing machines. It's the worst thing to see me on set after action. I look really cool in the film, but after that I look tied up, somebody is pressing my back. It's difficult to walk and then suddenly you see people and send them flying kisses."

According to reports, the actor said he would share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan. According to a report published by Peeping Moon, Abhishek Bachchan will portray a negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie. Abhishek was surprised when he was offered the role and without wasting any time, he reportedly accepted the offer.

More From This Section

The report also claimed that this is a special role, and Siddharth Anand has plans to present Abhishek in a never seen before avatar.

More about ‘King’

King will be the theatrical debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who previously acted in Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period drama The Archies. The series premiered on Netflix last year.

Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy previously collaborated for their 2021 thriller movie Bob Biswas, where Abhishek Bachchan played the titular role and SRK and Sujoy produced the movie and it was directed by Sujoy's daughter Divya.