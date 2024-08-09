Top 5 OTT releases of this week: Indian 2 to Ghudchadi, check list here

Get ready for a thrilling and entertaining weekend as some of the most anticipated movies or series are releasing this week on different OTT platforms. From Chandu Champion to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, these movies will keep you hooked with your screen making your weekend completely entertaining.

Top 5 OTT releases of this week Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Life Hill Gayi (August 9) It is a comedy-drama movie featuring Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila, portraying the role of siblings involved in a humorous rivalry to get the ancestral estate. Their grandfather (played by Kabir Bedi) challenges them to restore an old family hotel, called Good Morning Woods Villa, in the scenic hills of Uttarakhand. To win this battle, they got involved in a series of chaotic and hilarious mishaps while trying to revamp their family hotel such as dealing with incompetent staff, a haunted hotel, and even their personal differences.

Release Date: August 9

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a sequel to Haseen Dillruba (2021), the second part continues from where the story ends in the previous one, with the sequel going deeper into the intricate life of Rani and Rishu, portrayed by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, respectively. After the dramatic events of the first movie, Rani and Rishu find themselves in a betrayal situation as new secrets come to light. In this part, a new character enters into their life namely Mritunjay portrayed by Sunny Kaushal adding another layer in the life of Rani and Rishu.

Release Date: August 9, 2024

More From This Section

Where to Watch: Netflix

Ghudchadi

It is another romantic comedy movie followed by Chirag and Devika, portrayed by Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar, they decide to marry after being in a relationship. However, things go upside down as Chirag’s father, Col Veer Sharma (Sanjay Dutt), finds his lost love Menka (Raveena Tondon). Surprisingly, Menka is Devika's mother leading the movie to a hilarious turn and misunderstanding.

Release Date: August 9

Where to Watch: JioCinema

Gyaarah Gyaarah

Gyaarah Gyaarah is a fantasy thriller movie that delicately combines the events spread in three decades, 1990, 2001, and 2016. The movie revolves around an investigative team that deals with unsolved cold cases. The mysterious walkie talkie is the key crux of the story allowing two officers, played by Raghav Juyal and Dhairya Karwa, from different timelines to communicate and collaborate. As they move deeper into these cases, the uncover some hidden truths that blur the lines between the present and past. Kritika Kamra played the key role in the movie.

Release Date: August 9, 2024

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Indian 2

Kamal Haasan's India 2 also has been released on Netflix today, August 9, 2024. The movie is directed by S Shankar and it is a sequel of 1996 movie ‘Shankar.’ The movie revolved around Senapathy, a freedom fighter who decides to fight against corruption in the country. It features Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, S J Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Release Date: August 9

Where to Watch: Netflix