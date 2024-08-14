Independence Day 2024: Here are top 10 patriotic songs for the occasion

Independence Day is the occasion to celebrate the spirit of freedom and national pride through different means including music. The patriotic song holds the unique ability to devote a sense of unity and pride encapsulating the essence of a nation's history and ideals.

Some powerful songs with deep lyrics commemorate the past struggles of our freedom fighters and inspire the current and future generations. These songs are being played in schools, colleges, and other patriotic events reflecting the significance of the day. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If you want to know some of the patriotic songs that you could sing or prepare for a dance performance, then here are the 10 best patriotic songs to celebrate Independence Day 2024

"Ae Watan" (from Raazi)

Sung by Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan, this song resonates with a deep sense of patriotism and love for the country.

"Maa Tujhe Salaam" (by A. R. Rahman)

A powerful anthem from the album Vande Mataram evokes strong feelings of patriotism.

"Vande Mataram" (from Anand Math)

This song, based on the poem by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, is one of the most iconic patriotic songs in India.

More From This Section

"Mere Desh Ki Dharti" (from Upkar)

Sung by Mahendra Kapoor, this song glorifies the agricultural richness of India and is a classic.

"Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe" (from Lakshya)

A motivational song that instils a sense of unity and purpose is often played in defence and military-related contexts.

"Teri Mitti" (from Kesari)

This emotional and heartfelt song pays tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

"Ye Jo Des Hai Tera" (from Swades)

Sung by A. R. Rahman, this song beautifully captures the essence of belonging to one's homeland.

"Chak De! India" (from Chak De! India)

A spirited and energetic song that has become synonymous with Indian pride and sportsmanship.

"Sandese Aate Hain" (from Border)

This song captures the emotional connection between soldiers and their families, symbolizing the sacrifices made by the armed forces.

"Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon" (by Lata Mangeshkar)

A timeless tribute to the soldiers who died in the Indo-China war of 1962, this song is a staple in patriotic celebrations.