Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala wedding today; top celebrities to attend

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are tying the knot today, at Hyderabad’s iconic Annapurna Studios. Several top celebrities, including NTR, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar, will attend the star-studded affair.

More about the wedding

According to reports, the Made in Heaven actress will be seen in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, reflecting her cultural roots. The groom, Naga Chaitanya, will complement the bride, Sobhita, in a matching ensemble.

Chaitanya is set to pay tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding. The couple's attention to detail also includes a Khadi saree from Ponduru, reflecting a love for craftsmanship and tradition.

Where will the wedding take place?

The highly anticipated wedding is all set to take place at Annapurna Studios owned by Chaitanya's father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni. The studio is located in Hyderabad's posh Banjara Hills locality.

Pre-wedding festivities

The preparation for the wedding started a few months back and the couple shared some special moments from the pre-wedding festivities on social media. The actress shared some pictures from the Raata ceremony that took place recently in her family's presence. She paid tribute to wearing her mother's and grandmother's gold jewellery.

Sobhita-Naga dated for two years

The couple has been dating each other for around two years. They started dating in 2022 and the rumours of their relationship kept making buzz on social media. They confirmed their relationship officially in August this year by sharing pictures together. However, this is Naga Chaitanya's second marriage. He was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017 and they got separated in October 2021.

On the work front, Chaitanya will soon feature in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel, along with Sal Pallavi as his co-star. Sobhita was last seen in the Zee5 film Love, Sitara.