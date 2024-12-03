Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Aliya Fakhri, the sister of "Rockstar" actor Nargis Fakhri, has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing her ex-boyfriend and his friend in Queens, New York. Anastasia Ettienne, 33, and Edward Jacobs, 35, were killed after Aliya, 43, allegedly set a two-storey garage, in which they were present, on fire.

Four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder have been brought against Aliya Fakhri. A grand jury has also charged her with arson. According to the lawyer, if found guilty of the most serious accusation, she might spend her life behind bars.

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for killing ex-boyfriend: Insights

On November 2, Aliya Fakhri said to Jacobs, who lived upstairs, “You're all going to die today" as she reached the garage early in the morning. According to District Attorney Melinda Katz, a witness heard her voice and emerged to see the building was on fire.

Jacobs was asleep when it happened. When called, Ettienne went downstairs, but he came back to save Jacobs. However, neither of them was able to safely escape the burning building. According to a news release from Ms. Katz's office, Jacobs and Ettienne passed away from burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for killing ex-boyfriend: Crime and Court

The court has remanded her and her next appearance is booked for December 9. "As alleged in this indictment, this defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries," stated District Attorney Melinda Katz.

A disturbing version of what happened was also narrated by a witness to the crime scene. The witness recalled that he discovered the couch on the stairs on fire and that he smelled a sweet burning fragrance. To get out of the inferno, they had to jump over the flames. According to the witness, Ettienne jumped across with him then returned to save Jacobs.

More From This Section

The witness described Ms. Fakhri's relationship with her ex as aggressive and claimed that she had threatened to set Jacobs' house on fire in the past. About a year ago, Jacobs and Ms. Fakhri broke up, but his mother Janet told the New York Post that she could not handle the rejection. According to her, her son was working on a project to turn the garage into an apartment. He was a plumber.

What Nargis Fakhri’s mother had to say about Aliya killing her ex-partner?

Best recognized for her part in the Ranbir Kapoor film Rockstar, Nargis Fakhri has not yet responded to the situation. Their mother expressed her disbelief that Aliya Fakhri could kill someone. She claimed that Aliya was a person who genuinely cared about and made an effort to assist everyone.

According to some stories, she also disclosed that Aliya had battled opioid addiction following a dental accident, which she believes may have contributed to her actions.