Bigg Boss 18 week 8 voting trends: Shrutika tops, Bagga faces elimination

The journey to the finale of Bigg Boss season 18 is getting intense with each passing week. Every week, something crazy happens inside the Bigg Boss house. In the eight weeks, the nomination task was the major highlight, where two contestants had to decide who would face nomination and who would remain safe.

There were 7 contestants nominated for elimination after the task Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Singh, Shrutika Arjun Raj, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Tajinder Bagga and Sara Afreen Khan.

Bigg Boss 18: Voting trends

According to biggbossvoting.in, the week 8 Bigg Boss voting trends shows that Shrutika Arjun is in the top position with 26.47 per cent votes, followed by Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena who secured 23.13 per cent and 22.33 per cent votes, respectively. As per week 8 trends, Shruthika is likely to escape the elimination in this week's 'weekend ka vaar'.

Tajinder Bagga is trailing at the bottom of the Bigg Boss season 18: 'Weekend ka Vaar' with 2.89 per cent votes. He has the least chance of surviving the 'Weekend Ka vaar' this month.

The other contestants; Avinash Mishra got 11.25 per cent votes, while Sara Arfeen and Kashish Kapoor managed to attract 7.40 and 6.53 per cent votes, respectively. They may secure their position in Bigg Boss season 18 this week.

Who is likely to get eliminated after week 8?

As the voting ended, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Bagga and Kashish Kapoor found themselves struggling in the eighth week of Bigg Boss season 18. A wildcard contestant, Kashish Kapoor, was also struggling last week.

Reportedly, someone from Sara, Kashish and Tajinder, would have to leave the Bigg Boss house in this week's elimination. If everything goes as expected, the double elimination would prove a game changer and this will completely change the equation of the Bigg Boss house.