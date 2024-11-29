Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Dua Lipa lands in Mumbai; all about her ZFIC concert in the city on Nov 30

The Dua Lipa Concert, ZFIC is all set to take place in Mumbai on Nov 30, 2024. The global pop star arrived in the city with her boyfriend on November 28

Dua Lipa
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST
Global pop star Dua Lipa is set to enthrall Mumbai on November 30. The much-anticipated Feeding India music festival, to be headlined by the pop singer, aims to accelerate progress towards ending hunger in India. 
 
The concert, which is being organized in partnership with the pop sensation Dua Lipa and Zomato's nonprofit Feeding India, intends to raise money and awareness to promote the distribution of food to underprivileged areas throughout the nation. It is scheduled to be held at Mumbai's MMRDA, BKC. 
 
The Grammy award-winning singer is making the most of her stay in India ahead of her performance in Mumbai on Saturday. The singer took some time to enjoy Mumbai's culinary scene on Thursday when she was seen going out to dinner. 

All about Dua Lipa concert, ZFIC in Mumbai

The second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) 2024 is set to be headlined by Dua with her electrifying live performances. It is scheduled for November 30 at Mumbai's MMRDA, BKC. A community-driven effort, the concert aims to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal of ending hunger by 2030. The concert unites residents, celebrities, philanthropists, artists, and changemakers in the pursuit of a society free from hunger and malnutrition.

Dua Lipa concert, ZFIC in Mumbai: Terms and conditions 

    • Every child under the age of 13 needs an adult to be with them. Children aged 6 years and older must have their own ticket.
    • A valid ticket or wearable band must be presented at the turnstile or hand scanner in order to gain entry.

    • Tickets are non-refundable and non-cancelable.
 
    • Only the Zomato Live platform allows tickets to be advertised for reallocation to another consumer.
 
    • Entry will be refused to those who purchase tickets from sources other than the Zomato site.
 
    • Box office and admission gate hours are determined by the event organizer and must be followed. Any modifications will be announced beforehand.

Dua Lipa concert in Mumbai: Ticket prices 

    • Silver — Phase 1: Rs 3,500
      
    • Silver — Phase 2: Rs 4,750
      
    • Silver — Phase 3: Rs 6,000
      
    • Gold — Phase 1: Rs 9,000
      
    • Gold — Phase 2: Rs 11,000
      
    • Gold — Phase 3: Rs 13,500
      
    • Lounge — Phase 1: Rs 32,000
      
    • Lounge — Phase 2: Rs 36,000. 

Dua Lipa stepped out for dinner in Mumbai 

Dua Lipa is taking in Mumbai's sights, sounds, and flavors before she's ready to wow her Indian fans with her incredible performance. Several vidoes of Dua Lipa visiting a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, appeared on social media on Thursday. The Grammy-winning singer and her bodyguards can be seen getting out of her car in the videos. Then she is seen walking into the restaurant. Dua attracted attention when she went out for a night in the city wearing an all-black outfit.
 
In one video, her bodyguard can be heard telling the photographers attempting to take pictures of the singer, "Do not step in my way." Dua was spotted landing in Mumbai earlier in the day. She was greeted by the paparazzi as she exited the airport. The paparazzi yelled Dua's name as she walked to her car in an attempt to persuade her to pose for them. Paps were playfully teasing her ,"Dua, Dua, Dua... Dua mein yaad rakhna" and she chose to get into the car rather than stop.
 
First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

