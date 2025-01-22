Oscars 2025 Nominations: All you need to know about 97th Academy awards

On January 23, the Oscar nominations for 2025 will be revealed. The Academy just made the announcement on social media, revealing that actors Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will present the nominees. The two actor-writer-comedians will declare nominees in all 24 Oscar categories.

The announcement says, “Meet this year’s #Oscars nominations hosts: Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott. Join us on Thursday, January 23rd, at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT to see who is headed to the 97th Oscars. Stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, ABC, Hulu, Disney+ or the Academy’s TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook (sic)".

Oscars 2025 Nominations: About the hosts

Sennott is well-known for his work on Jason Reitman's "Saturday Night," a documentary that explores the 90 minutes before Saturday Night Live's debut in 1975. According to the publication, Yang is currently a star on NBC's Saturday Night Live. Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and I Used to Be Funny are all mentioned in Sennott's credits. Meanwhile, Yang is popular for Wicked, The Garfield Movie and Good Burger 2.

Oscars 2025: Insights

The 97th Oscar nominations were supposed to be announced on January 17 but were shifted to January 19 because of the wildfires that broke out two weeks previously, hurting many Oscar voters and destroying numerous buildings in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this led the Academy to postpone the next announcement and the voting session by two days.

With the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles, the Academy adjusted the calendar once again, extending the voting period to January 17, moving the declaration date to January 23, and canceling the Oscar Nominees Luncheon. Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscar telecast, which will occur as planned on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“The board’s main concern at this time is to not appear as if they are celebrating while many Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss. Even if the fires were to subside in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will continue to deal with that pain for months. Therefore, the hierarchy has decided that the focus will shift toward support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves," a source told.