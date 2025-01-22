Republic Day 2025: Top 10 must-watch patriotic movies on January 26

Republic Day in India marks the adoption of the country’s constitution, and reflects the rich history and diverse culture of the country.

Cinema plays an important role in inculcating the spirit of patriotism and unity among people, and this is the perfect occasion to watch some movies celebrating this special day. This article offers some good movies offering unique perspectives on the nation's history, values, and the indomitable spirit of its people.

These movies also narrate the inspiring stories of freedom fighters, the resilience of ordinary citizens, and the valour of the armed forces.

Here are the top 10 movies to watch this Republic Day 2025.

1. Lagaan (2001)

This epic sports drama showcases the resilience of Indian villagers who challenge British colonial rulers to a cricket match to escape oppressive taxation. It’s a powerful tale of unity and determination, perfect for Republic Day.

Cast:

Aamir Khan as Bhuvan

Gracy Singh as Gauri

Rachel Shelley as Elizabeth Russell

Paul Blackthorne as Captain Andrew Russell

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

2. Rang De Basanti (2006)

A group of carefree college friends is inspired by India's freedom struggle to fight corruption after a tragic loss. This iconic film weaves history and contemporary patriotism, making it a must-watch.

Cast:

Aamir Khan as Daljit "DJ" Singh

Siddharth as Karan Singhania

Sharman Joshi as Sukhi Ram

Soha Ali Khan as Sonia

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

3. Border (1997)

Based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, this gripping war drama pays homage to the valour of Indian soldiers. It’s a stirring tribute to patriotism and bravery.

Cast:

Sunny Deol as Major Kuldip Singh

Sunil Shetty as Captain Bhairon Singh

Akshaye Khanna as Lt. Dharamvir Singh

Jackie Shroff as Wing Commander Andy Bajwa

Director: J.P. Dutta

4. Chak De! India (2007)

This inspirational sports drama follows a disgraced hockey player who redeems himself by coaching the Indian women’s hockey team to victory. It’s a tale of perseverance and national pride.

Cast:

Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan

Sagarika Ghatge as Preeti Sabarwal

Chitrashi Rawat as Komal Chautala

Vidya Malvade as Vidya Sharma

Director: Shimit Amin

5. Swades (2004)

A heartwarming story of an NRI who returns to India and connects with his roots, addressing rural development. It inspires viewers to contribute to the nation’s progress.

Cast:

Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava

Gayatri Joshi as Gita

Kishori Ballal as Kaveri Amma

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

6. The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

This biographical drama portrays the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, capturing his relentless struggle against British rule. A compelling reminder of the sacrifices for India’s freedom.

Cast:

Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh

Sushant Singh as Sukhdev

D. Santosh as Rajguru

Amrita Rao as Mannewali

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

7. URI: The Surgical Strike (2019)

This action-packed film chronicles the Indian Army’s retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, showcasing their strategic brilliance and courage. It’s an adrenaline-pumping patriotic saga.

Cast:

Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill

Yami Gautam as Pallavi Sharma

Paresh Rawal as Govind Bhardwaj

Mohit Raina as Major Karan Kashyap

Director: Aditya Dhar

8. Raazi (2018)

A gripping spy thriller about an Indian woman who marries into a Pakistani military family to gather intelligence during the 1971 war. It’s a tale of sacrifice and loyalty.

Cast:

Alia Bhatt as Sehmat Khan

Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed

Jaideep Ahlawat as Khalid Mir

Rajit Kapur as Hidayat Khan

Director: Meghna Gulzar

9. Kesari (2019)

Based on the Battle of Saragarhi, this historical drama depicts 21 Sikh soldiers’ heroic stand against 10,000 Afghan invaders. It’s a tale of unmatched valor and sacrifice.

Cast:

Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh

Parineeti Chopra as Jeevani Kaur

Mir Sarwar as Khan Masud

Director: Anurag Singh

10. Chittagong (2012)

This lesser-known gem narrates the Chittagong Uprising led by Masterda Surya Sen during British rule. It’s an inspiring tale of unsung heroes.

Cast:

Manoj Bajpayee as Surya Sen

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Nirmal Sen

Rajkummar Rao as Lokenath Bal

Vega Tamotia as Pritilata Waddedar

Director: Bedabrata Pain