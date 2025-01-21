Actor Saif Ali Khan returns home after being discharged from hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, days after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence.
Upon reaching his home, 54-year-old Hum Tum actor was seen waving to the media. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at the residence, where security measures have been significantly enhanced, including the installation of CCTV cameras.
The attack
The attack on Khan occurred last week when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into his Bandra home, allegedly intending to commit theft. During an attempt to intervene, Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery to treat severe injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.
The auto-rickshaw driver who transported Saif to the hospital shared his account of the incident. Speaking to the media, he described how he responded to a late-night call for assistance near Saif’s residence.
“I drive my vehicle at night. Around 2-3 am, I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but no one stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped near the gate. A man covered in blood came out with two to four others. They put him in the auto and directed me to Lilavati Hospital. I later realised it was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back,” said the driver.
Mumbai police formed special teams to investigate the crime. A case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The accused was apprehended in Thane’s Hiranandani Estate while attempting to flee to his native village in the Jhalokati district of Bangladesh. As part of the investigation, the accused was taken to various locations to recreate the crime scene.