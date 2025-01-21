Actor Saif Ali Khan returns home after being discharged from hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, days after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence.

Upon reaching his home, 54-year-old Hum Tum actor was seen waving to the media. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at the residence, where security measures have been significantly enhanced, including the installation of CCTV cameras.

The attack

The attack on Khan occurred last week when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, broke into his Bandra home, allegedly intending to commit theft. During an attempt to intervene, Khan suffered stab wounds to his thoracic spine. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery to treat severe injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

The auto-rickshaw driver who transported Saif to the hospital shared his account of the incident. Speaking to the media, he described how he responded to a late-night call for assistance near Saif’s residence.