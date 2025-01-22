With her last 4 films crossing 1,510 crore, this actress reigns Bollywood

Triptii Dimri has cemented herself as a reigning queen of the box office, going beyond 1,510 crores worth of collection with the past four films including 'Animal', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', 'Bad Newz' and 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'.

With back-to-back hits, Triptii Dimri has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. With such consecutive hits and global box office success of her films, Triptii’s achievements make for an unprecedented feat for an Indian actress. Triptii's box office feats bring the spotlight on her global mass appeal, her ability to make careful choices of films, and the audience's trust in her projects.

Emerging as India’s most popular movie star for 2024, Tripti Dimri defeated the likes of Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Prabhas. The 29-year old who was part of Animal, Laila Majnu and Bhool Bhulaiya 3 claimed the top spot on IMDb’s list for the top ten stars, outshining some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

In today's fierce competition in Bollywood, crossing the mark of a whopping 1,510 crore is a remarkable milestone that very few actresses can dream of achieving. The achievement highlights Triptii Dimri's ability to generate excitement among the masses, ensuring that every project is eagerly anticipated among her established fanbase.

Throughout the years, Triptii has crafted an illustrious career in Bollywood and has explored various genres including thriller, romance, comedy, and horror. She has been lauded for her ability to pull off complex roles with utmost ease. With past successes, Triptii Dimri has broken the conventionality of filmmaking and has shattered box office records. But, that's not it for the 'Bulbbul' actress!

Triptii Dimri upcoming movies

Triptii Dimri kickstarted 2025 on a high note with multiple releases coming right up! The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next film and has started filming for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial.

Later, she will be seen in 'Dhadak 2' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Proving to be an in-demand actress and director's favourite, Triptii Dimri also has Imtiaz Ali's 'The Idiot of Istanbul' in the pipeline, followed by 'Arjun Ustara'.

Also Read

Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama film directed by Shazia Iqbal. It was written by Rahul Badwelkar and Shazia Iqbal, and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh KR Bansal, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, and Somen Mishra. The movie will have Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri in lead roles.

According to multiple media reports, Dhadak 2 is scheduled to release on February 21, which is the birthday week of Triptii Dimri. The actress celebrates her birthday on February 23. The film will also clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2. It also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.