Following the success of ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ and the excitement around Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has surprised his fans by announcing a second movie in 2024. On the day of Sankranti, the actor has said that he will headline Maruthi Dasari's upcoming film, The Raja Saab.

Prabhas shared the first look poster of the movie. In the poster, he is found in a black shirt and printed lungi, looking smart as usual. With the poster, Prabhas said, "Presenting #TheRajaSaab's First Look in this festive season. Wishing you all joy and happiness!" alongside tagging the team. The film is due to release in May 2024.











'The Raja Saab': Statements Director Maruthi Dasari said about the film, “The Raja Saab stands as one of my most ambitious projects to date. Collaborating with Prabhas and People Media Factory is both an honour and exciting for me as a filmmaker. We are geared up to offer our audiences a grand horror experience. Having Prabhas on board is particularly special as his electrifying screen presence infused with our horror narrative is sure to leave audiences amazed.” “We are thrilled to have Prabhas on board for our upcoming romantic horror entertainer The Raja Saab. He's truly a pan-India star who's loved by audiences for his brilliant range as an actor and we truly believe he's best suited for the role. Audiences can expect to see him in a massy and vintage look that they have long yearned for. With Maruthi's filmmaking brilliance, we are truly looking forward to beginning this journey," said TG Vishwa Prasad, the producer behind Karthikeya 2 and Dhamaka, who also mentioned his excitement about having Prabhas on board.

'The Raja Saab': About the film This romantic-horror entertainer is scheduled to be a pan-Indian film, delivering in five languages like Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi. Under the production by TG Vishwa Prasad bannered People Media Factory, with Vivek Kuchibotla as the co-producer, The Raja Saab vows to be an "out-and-out entertainer" highlighting Prabhas in a "massy" look. Prabhas' other upcoming movies Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will star in Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The film, which was supposed to release on January 12, will now hit the screens on May 9. The film additionally includes Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in crucial roles.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared a grand release date declaration via thieves across raiders across Varanasi, Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bhimavaram, Kashmir, Madurai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Vijayawada.