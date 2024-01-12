Home / Entertainment / Nayanthara's 75th film 'Annapoorani' removed from Netflix. Here's why

Nayanthara's 75th film 'Annapoorani' removed from Netflix. Here's why

Nayanthara's 'Annapoorani' film has been removed from Netflix amid complaints for hurting 'Hindu religious sentiments'

Nandini Singh New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 12:00 PM IST
Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and starring Nayanthara, debuted in theatres on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29. Days after its release on the OTT platform, the film was pulled after an FIR was filed against the makers by a man named Ramesh Solanki.
 

Film hurts Hindu religious sentiments
Sharing the complaint he filed, Ramesh wrote on January 6 on X (formerly Twitter), "At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of bhagwan [lord] shri Ram mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts."

He also urged the Mumbai police to register an FIR for "hurting Hindu religious sentiments."

What were the issues raised in the complaint against the Nayanthara-starrer?
Detailing the scenes that offended him, Ramesh wrote, "A daughter of a Hindu poojari (priest) offers namaz to cook biryani. Love jihad is promoted in this film. Farhan [actor] persuades the actress to eat meat by saying that Lord Shri Ram was also a meat eater."

Annapoorani controversy: Who has been named in the case? 
The complaint was filed against Nayanthara, Jai, and Nilesh Krishna, as well as producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran, and Punit Goenka, Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel, and Monika Shergill, the head of Netflix India.


Zee Studios issues apology
Following this, Netflix pulled Annapoorani off their platform on January 10. In addition, Zee Studios apologised to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and stated that the film would be removed from the platform until it was edited to remove the objectionable content.

"We have no intentions as co-producers of the film to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus and Brahmins community and would like to hereby apologise for the inconvenience caused and hurt caused to the sentiments of the respective communities. (sic)," said Zee Studios.

What is Annapoorani about?


Annapoorani is the story of an ambitious woman from a conservative family and village. She is divided between following her passion and believing the conventional principles she has been taught since infancy.

Nayanthara's Annapoorani and Jai's Farhan share a friendly relationship in the film, but their romantic relationship isn't explored. The film also stars Sathyaraja, Achyuth Kumar, KS Ravikumar, Karthik Kumar and Renuka in pivotal roles.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

