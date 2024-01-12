Nayanthara's 75th film 'Annapoorani' removed from Netflix. Here's why

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa and starring Nayanthara, debuted in theatres on December 1 and began streaming on Netflix on December 29. Days after its release on the OTT platform, the film was pulled after an FIR was filed against the makers by a man named Ramesh Solanki.



Sharing the complaint he filed, Ramesh wrote on January 6 on X (formerly Twitter), "At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of bhagwan [lord] shri Ram mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios and Trident Arts."

He also urged the Mumbai police to register an FIR for "hurting Hindu religious sentiments."

